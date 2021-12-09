An Owatonna man was sentenced to more than five years in prison last month after he entered a stranger's apartment in October and assaulted the tenant.
Christopher Stephen Prince, 36, was sentenced to 67 months in state prison after he pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to first-degree burglary that resulted in him assaulting a person inside the building, a felony. Per his plea agreement, additional felony burglary and assault charges were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Prince entered a stranger's Cedar Avenue apartment and began touching the man's face. Prince allegedly told the victim he was sexy before punching in the face with a closed fist. The victim's wife and stepchild were also inside the apartment during the incident.
Officers located Prince at the top of the stairs and reported that he appeared to be intoxicated with slurred speech, poor balance and the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Prince admitted to being inside the victim's apartment and was uncooperative with the police. At one point, Prince reportedly made a comment that he did not have a problem fighting one of the officers.
When officers told Prince he was under arrest, he became uncooperative and combative, eventually being tased and lowered to the ground.
Prince was previously convicted of domestic assault in Steele County for two cases in 2020. He was sentenced on Aug. 5, 2021, for bother matters. Prince was also convicted of felony burglary in Steele County this summer. he was currently on probation during the time of the most recent incident.
Due to violating his probation, his sentencing for the summer burglary was amended to 33 months in state prison.
Prince's sentencing was handed down by Judge Karen Duncan. He is currently incarcerated in the prison in Faribault and his anticipated release date is July 8, 2025.