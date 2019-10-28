OWATONNA — Berneice Cobb has kept herself busy her entire life. From line dancing to quilting to being a Girl Scout Troop Leader to volunteering at the Steele County Food Shelf, there wasn’t much room for sitting still.
Today, the 95-year-old from Owatonna may have retired from some of her previous hobbies and vocations, but she still remains active as a social butterfly. Every Monday morning, Cobb can be found at her local bowling alley, laughing with friends as they toss a few balls down the lanes.
“I just wanted to be with people,” Cobb laughed after bowling another frame with her current team, Hit & Miss. Cobb first joined the Senior Bowling League after her husband died in 1995, originally held at the Fair Lanes Bowling Alley in Owatonna.
“When you’re a widow, you need to get out and talk to somebody,” Cobb added. “So I’m really in it for the activity and to meet new people.”
The Senior Bowling League was first started by Gary Staats, the owner of Fair Lanes Bowling Alley that was replaced by Southpark — now called Spare Time Entertainment — in 1997. He originally partnered with then-director of the former Senior Place Marilyn Flannigan to make the senior bowling program a reality. Staats also organizes a travelling senior league that competes at various bowling alleys throughout the region.
Over the years, the Senior Bowling League has shifted hands and partnerships, but it still remains active as ever — with Cobb currently holding the title as the oldest bowler.
“I’m not very good,” she joked in between frames. “I’ve never really had any highlights, though I’ve been on a couple winning teams. But they weren’t winning because of my bowling, that’s for sure.”
Despite her joking, Cobb bowled a turkey – which is three strikes in a row – only two weeks ago.
“I almost got four!” she laughed. “I scored 151 points that game, my highest score.”
Cobb’s bowling style may be soft — and definitely carries a wicked curve to the left — but her presence alone carries a powerful punch among the group. Throughout Monday morning, the bowlers all enjoyed good-hearted teasing towards one another with Cobb being targeted as both a “fierce competitor” as well as “everyone’s hero.”
“She likes the teasing,” said Carolyn Duffney, one of Cobb’s five daughters. “She’s pretty independent and pretty active — more than you would expect at that age — but what she enjoys most here is the fellowship.”
Duffney said that her mother will often request a “bowling party” for her birthday, something that the family happily obliges to despite few of them bowling on a regular basis. Duffney added that it’s just nice to know that her mother is having fun.
“It’s a lot of laughs,” Cobb agreed.
Though the senior bowling program is no longer operated by the Senior Place — which has since been renamed the West Hills Social Commons — the center does partner with Spare Time as well as HyVee to keep the program running smoothly with discounts, donuts and coffee.
“It’s fun to have them here,” said Cory Mueller, the general manager of Spare Time, which now heads up the league. “It’s a nice way to start Monday mornings knowing that they’re here and having a good time. We like being a part of that.”
“When we look at our side of things, we’re all about trying to keep seniors active,” said Eric Anderson, the recreation manager for the city parks and recreation department. “We want them to be out and about and to keep them social. Bowling allows them to be both social and get in some physical activity.”
There are other senior-centered programs in the community that the Social Commons does not directly offer, such as pickle ball or the Landmark Tours, but that they are happy to promote alongside their own programs. Anderson said that this is largely because they want to provide a “one stop shop” for retired individuals to find resources on activities and programs available for them.
“When you come to our facility we want to offer as much as we can,” he added. “Even if the program isn’t ours, we like to let people know about it.”
The bowling league has proven to be popular over the years, with many of the bowlers remaining active well into their 80s and 90s. For Cobb, however, she thinks that 95 may be the time to retire her $2 bowling shoes.
“The ball I use has a lot of nicks and bumps in it from over the years,” Cobb said about the house bowling ball that she was given permission to keep in her locker. “I’ll put it back when I’m done.”
For more information on the Senior Bowling League, contact Spare Time Entertainment at 507-451-2524.