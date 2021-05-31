In an eleventh hour decision, the organizers of the Memorial Day program in Owatonna decided to open to the public Monday morning.
The decision proved to be a positive one as more than 200 people – including the Owatonna High School Concert Band and the Owatonna Color Guard – were in attendance for the hour-long program at the Four Seasons Centre. The band, directed by Peter Guenther, played a large assortment of patriotic melodies throughout the program.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was no Memorial Day parade scheduled this year. There was no parade or program in 2020 because of the pandemic, and in 2019 the parade was canceled on the morning of due to a thunderstorm. Organizers hope to bring the parade back in 2022.
During the annual program, winners of the VFW “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests presented their winning essays to the crowd. St. Mary’s School 8th grade student Amanda Clubb spoke about what patriotism means to her in her Patriot’s Pen essay, expressing that patriotism is the key ingredient in progress.
“In my experience, patriotism is what makes the world go round. Without patriotism, governments at every corner of the world would be at a standstill. There would be no push for change because no one would love their country enough to want it to be a better place,” Clubb read. “Patriotism is the reason so much pain and suffering in the world has ended. It is the reason 13 colonies gained freedom in 1776, it is the reason that our nation abolished slavery, it is the reason that wives, mothers and daughters can vote, and it is the reason that segregation was put to an end in our country.”
“It is also the reason that countless problems will be solved in the future,” Clubb continued.
Owatonna High School Sophomore Lileigh Nguyen, winner of the Voice of Democracy contest, also spoke in depth about progress when asking herself: is this the country the founders envisioned? Though there are still obstacles, turmoil and grief that could cause someone at a quick glance to think negatively about the country, Nguyen argues that the acknowledgement of these issues and the strive to continue to make the nation better is exactly what the forefathers envisioned all those years ago.
“By looking at the values we hold in high esteem, the progress that change brings about, and the people that we have who ensure these values survive, it can be seen how this truly is the nation that our founders wanted,” Nguyen read, adding that the founders wanted a country for the people, by the people. “Another thing that our founders knew was that time brings change and that people must progress with time. Perhaps they didn’t want an America with civil discourse or the like, however, they did recognize that this was the key to development and growth.”
Nguyen was also the winner of the Patriot’s Pen essay contest in 2019, where she presented that winning essay at the Memorial Day program for the same year.
The names of more than 120 Steele County veterans who had died in the last year were read, including several prominent names such as Steele County Toys for Tots founder Jerry Shore, Medford Veterans Memorial founder Butch Schultz, former Medford mayor Pat Merritt, former Federated Insurance president Fred Austin, and former Steele County Sheriff Gary Ringhofer. Also included in the reading of names was Hunter Frank, the 20-year-old Naval Aircrewman who died while he was deployed in El Salvador on Oct. 16.
Following the reading of the names of the fallen, the Color Guard performed the traditional three rifle volleys as a final salute, sending a shock wave throughout the arena that transformed into the solemn melody of Taps.