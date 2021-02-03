Snow days often meant a break from school, bundling up with a hat, mittens and coat for some fun in the snow. But with virtual learning taking the forefront this year, snow days may very well be a thing of the past.
The Owatonna School Board recently heard the first reading of a policy revision that would allow the district to hold e-learning days on days which would have been canceled due to inclement weather. The board will take action at its next meeting on Feb. 22.
“That's required by the Minnesota Department of Education that we have to have it in policy if we are going to do e-learning days in the future beyond this year,” said Michelle Krell, the district’s director of teaching and learning.
Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker didn't return a request for comment on whether the Faribault school district is considering changing its snow day policy.
According to the proposed revision to the Owatonna school district's existing Organization of School Calendar and School Day policy, an e-learning day is a school day that offers students full access to online instruction due to bad weather. The proposed section adds that the district may designate up to five e-learning days within one academic year.
E-learning day plans will be developed by the district to support and accommodate students and families without internet access or the necessary number of devices at home. The district will be required to notify parents and students of its e-learning day plan at the start of the school year. Families must be notified of an e-learning day at least two hours prior to the normal school start time, according to the revision.
The Owatonna school district already had a test run on Jan. 15, as school buildings were closed because of bad weather. According to Krell, the test run went very well. Krell says schedules for snow days had already been put together and specific guidelines and information have been provided to students. The programming also includes some fun outdoor activities to do in the afternoon for younger kids, she added.
The state requires a certain number of instructional days per level per year, which can lead to problems during the years with a significant number of bad weather days. For instance, the polar vortex closed down schools for several days a few years ago and Owatonna Middle School was very close to not meeting the required instructional hours. If that would have happened, the district would have had to look at adding additional days to the school year or risk losing funding, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
Implementation of the updated policy will make it easier to avoid situations like that. District staff won’t have to be overly concerned about how many instructional days they have and if they are meeting state requirements.
“We can still enjoy the typical Minnesota snow days and we have some activities,” Elstad said. “We are not asking kids to sit in front of the screen for eight hours. We’re really just trying to find a way to get rid of that nuisance quite honestly that we run into trying to meet the Department of Education requirements along with really trying to align the learning that ours students will be asked to do,” Elstad said.