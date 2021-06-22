The Medford school district is being conservative with its 2021-22 budget due to several unknowns still.
The Medford School Board unanimously approved Monday its preliminary 2021-22 budget, which begins July 1.
The Medford school district anticipates $9.4 million in general fund revenue and $10.3 in expenditures. Jarred Anderson, the district's business manager, says he budgeted for the worst-case scenario, as there are a number of unknown factors which will factor into the budget.
Enrollment is has one of the largest impacts on the budget. Anderson said he was conservative in his enrollment projections. The school district lost students during the 2020-21 school year and he is projecting additional losses in 2021-22 due to distance learning. Anderson also expressed to the board that he had recently sat in on a school business manager and superintendent webinar where he learned that many school districts are in the similar position when it comes to declining enrollment.
In-house negotiations for salary and benefits, which have not started yet, is another factor that will impact the budget. Additionally, school districts across the state are still waiting on the basic aid formula from the Minnesota Legislature.
When comparing the district's final 2020-21 budget to the preliminary 2021-22 budget presented on Monday, there is a projected increase of about $134,794 in revenue in the district's general fund and a projected decrease of about $1.4 million in expenditures in the general fund. Last year's expenditures were inflated due to the construction projects, Anderson told the People's Press. He noted that most school districts take building projects up for a vote and then run the projects through the debt service fund. But Medford's fund balance was in a good spot, thus it was decided to spend the balance down and to not take it to the voters and issue more debt.
The construction projects included the parking lot, the secure entrance and the district and high school office additions. Additionally the district remodeled the old district and high school office area into four special education classrooms, a tech center and offices for the school's guidance counselor, social worker and therapist.
The district has three other smaller fund balances: food service, community service and debt service funds. According to the 2021-22 budget, the food service fund is the only one with a surplus projected. The district is receiving a higher reimbursement rate from the state for the free meals which the district serves. Community Education and debt service will each have around a projected $5,000 deficit. Anderson said he is not too concerned about this deficit because each year Medford has had to make a transfer money out of the general fund to cover the deficit.
COVID-19 money assists with school funding
The district has received several rounds of federal funding including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, each with a deadline to spend the funding. Anderson highlighted some areas that the Medford school district has spent the federal funding during Monday’s board meeting.
“All the money we spent in 2021 was money that was going to expire in 2021, we didn't touch things that had a longer shelf life on it than 2021,” Anderson said.
The district received $1.2 million in funds, with $260,407 spent in the 2020-21 school year. The remaining amount will likely be split between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school year, but how exactly that will be split is yet to be determined.
If enrollment goes as predicted, and the district splits the remaining funds evenly with about $450,000 each year during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, that would create a deficit for both years. The district would then need to make tough decisions, such as adjusting the budget, next year and continuing those tough decisions to the 2022-23 year as well. Or the district could use all of the remaining COVID-19 funding in the 2021-22 school year, then make the hard decisions in 2022-23.
“If we were to run into a middle-of-the-road scenario with enrollment and the state negotiation and our in-house negotiations and we spent more than $450,000 of our CARES money, we could make it through this year and break even,” Anderson said.
After discussing it, the Medford School Board came to the general consensus that the remaining funds would be split. Although what percentage allocated to each year is still up for debate. No official action was taken on the item, but the board intends to discuss the details further at a future work session.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 funding and its intended strategy/goal area, according to the budget presented on Monday:
- Technology - $73,540
- Facilities/Maintenance - $53,563
- Mental Health - $230,501
- Staff Development - $93,084
- Summer School - $28,138
- Continuation of Services - $656,851
- Additional Distance Learning Para - $6,540
- Nursing Supplies - $4,551
- Instructional Supplies - $10,984
- Absences-COVID Related - $19,049
With the unknown factors related to the budget, Anderson said he anticipates revising the budget once more information becomes available.