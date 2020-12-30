Owatonna native Anna Redman will be competing for a man’s heart on national TV beginning Monday, but the show’s host suggests the experience may not be all roses.
Redman, a 2014 Owatonna High School graduate, is one of 32 women vying for the final rose from Matt James on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” scheduled to premiere at 7 p.m. Monday on ABC. James, 28, is the first Black man to star as the lead in the series.
Contestants aren’t available to the media before the show, but Bachelor host Chris Harrison said viewers should “definitely keep an eye on Anna” during a livestream announcing the show’s contestants earlier this month.
“She found herself embroiled in one of the most dramatic moments of the season,” Harrison said.