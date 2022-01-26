While COVID-19 and influenza cases in the Owatonna School District may be on the downturn after having to implement a district wide mask mandate last week, staff shortages continue to be a concern within the schools.
Owatonna Public Schools have partnered with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and other local businesses in an effort to alleviate some of the strains regarding staffing shortages in order to keep students in an in-person learning environment. The partnership allows staff from the various business partners to volunteer in various support staff positions throughout the district.
It all started when Viracon President Nick Longman got in touch with Chamber President Brad Meier after he saw a story from another community about businesses helping schools in different support roles. Longman wondered if that would be an option for Owatonna, too.
“It’s the right, neighborly thing to do,” Longman said. “We have been part of the Owatonna community for over 50 years, and we will always value the opportunity to step up and help in whatever capacity.”
Superintendent Jeff Elstad felt this would be helpful in several ways, and after much discussion between the three men, a plan was formed and evolved into asking for volunteers from other local businesses to come into the schools and help in areas where regular support staff is needed.
Serving as an educational assistant in classrooms, helping in lunch rooms, custodial duties and acting as a paraprofessional are areas prospective volunteers can expect to be assigned, according to Elstad. He also said if some volunteers have a four-year degree, they could be considered for a short-call substitute teacher, however that would require another level to the volunteer process and is a less likely placement.
“We continue to prioritize in-person learning,” Elstad said. “Having volunteers from the community helping in schools not only benefits us, but also benefits the businesses.”
Moving to distance learning impacts more than just the students. Local businesses also have concerns that moving to distance learning will cause them to face greater worker shortages as well if parents are having to stay home with their children.
Longman said employees at Viracon are excited for the opportunity to volunteer in the schools.
“It means so much to them as they all realize the importance schools are for any community,” Longman said. “I want to stress that some of these folks aren’t from Owatonna, and jumped at the chance. It’s good to see that type of engagement.”
Wednesday morning, Meier sent a newsletter to many of Owatonna’s businesses to alert them of this partnership with the school district and inviting them to volunteer.
“We’ve already gotten some responses from people wanting to help out,” Meier said. “It’s fun to see the support, and we are glad it was able to come together on short notice because the need in the schools is right now.”
According to Elstad, ideally he would like to utilize five to 10 volunteers for support staff positions on a daily basis.
Erin Rossow, advertising account executive at KOWZ Radio, saw the newsletter and jumped at the chance to volunteer. She said she was thrilled to give back to the community and will help wherever needed.
All volunteers will need to undergo a background check as part of the process. From there, the district will assign them to a school and support position. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can contact Meier at bmeier@owatonna.org