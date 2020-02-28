OWATONNA — Building on a similar event at the high school last February, junior high staff worked together to plan a “We are OMS” program at Owatonna Middle School Thursday evening.
Open to all of the building’s students and families, the event featured a taco bar and small group discussions. Additionally, a number of middle school students created visuals and talked with visitors after dinner — sharing their experiences with classmates and district families. English language teacher Heather Bae said the idea for “We are OMS” first got started in the fall.
“They had done a world café at the high school last year and the United Way of Steele County had some grant funds that we could tap into, so we started talking,” she recalled.
After getting approval from Principal Julie Sullivan, she said she sent out a mass email to staff asking for ideas for an event the school could host for students and families.
“We had originally pitched it to families as a ‘date with your middle schooler,’ because we really wanted to focus on our students and their parents or guardians,” explained Bae. “We didn’t want them to feel like they were being distracted or pulled away by their elementary or high school siblings. We wanted to have a gauge of right now, how are we doing and what are people thinking?”
As the nearly 300 attendees were arriving, Bae explained that there was a taco bar set up with students from an eighth-grade cooking class, student council and staff members serving dinner.
“We also had lotería going,” she added, describing lotería as a Mexican game similar to bingo. “Two of our students ran the lotería calling, and people could either play the game or sit, chat and eat as everyone was coming in.”
Attendees also received a name tag of a certain color and, as staff helped usher everyone into the next phase of the evening, participants were asked to move to a table with a balloon the same color as their badge. For students, Bae said they could choose to stay with their families or venture to join a new group — which a number did.
Martina Wagner, the district’s coordinator of educational equity, then introduced the idea of the “world café” discussion method to those gathered. After sharing about the format, table groups were asked to talk together on three questions.
“First was, ‘What are the successes you see for your students at Owatonna Middle School or elsewhere in the district?’” recalled Bae. “The second was on challenges and the third was more open-ended on how can we encourage more diverse topics within our curriculum at the middle school.”
She added that there were table hosts within each group. These were school and district staff volunteers who each had a tablet where they could record what was said in the conversation. After the event, Bae explained that the notes were assembled and passed onto the district leadership team, as well as middle school administrators.
“They’re going to go through them and identify general themes and things that we can respond to, positive or negative,” said Bae.
During the final part of the night, guests were able to walk around the foyer outside the cafeteria at Owatonna Middle School and visit with the 22 students from the building who had volunteered to share their stories and answer questions from attendees. Bae noted that, in addition to speaking with visitors, most also had a visual component to their presentation — creating boards with photos and text, even videos to accompany their conversations.
“People got to hear some of the stories they might not have known or that students might not usually share when they’re getting to know people,” explained Bae.
During the planning process, Bae said there was a bit of discussion about how to find and ask students to be a part of this portion of “We are OMS.”
“We tossed around a couple of different ideas — for example, should we have opened it up to the whole staff and had people nominate students? We thought that would get too big,” she explained. “What it turned into is that the core planning group of 17 teachers and staff members were each tasked with identifying two or thee students they knew that might be interested and willing to share their stories.”
The planning team then brought that group together during the school day, shared details about the event and asked if anyone would be interested. In the end, almost a third of the 70-student pool volunteered to participate.
Going into the evening, Bae shared that the planning team’s goal was to bring a group of people together in order to sit and talk about shared questions. Moving ahead, she said she hopes to make this an annual event — even having more students on hand to share their stories with attendees.
“Hopefully next year, my thinking is that we’ll maybe get to about 30 students and have a specific number from each grade,” said Bae. “Although, it worked out well this year with the number and the time that we had.”