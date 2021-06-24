For Amy Vincelli, there's nothing quite like making music with other people.
"You can make wonderful music alone but once you put all the parts together, each with their own important touches, there's just nothing like it. The emotions, camaraderie and beautiful sounds all together just make it so incredibly special," said the 17-year Owatonna Community Band member who has been playing the clarinet since the fifth grade.
After events were put on hold last year, many local musicians are thrilled to be back together again performing for live audiences. The Owatonna Community Band is back this season with three performances, while the Fun Little Band of Faribault has a few gigs scheduled as well.
Vincelli is also a board member of the Owatonna Community Band and describes the ensemble as an "amazing group of talented musicians of all levels, ranging from teens to retirees." She particularly enjoys how the players can come together after just a few rehearsals and put on a good concert, adding that the talent in the group is "truly incredible."
"Our community is extremely blessed to have this organization," Vincelli said. "This is our 45th year in existence. The band started in 1977 and we still have an active founding member — Berlyn Staska on trumpet!"
The band, she says, is an important part of the community because it's for people of all ages and is a way to show young and old that they can be a part of music their entire life. The beautiful thing about music, Vincelli says, is that it connects everyone, no matter their age or background.
This year's group is the largest Vincelli has been a part of, with 65 members participating this season, all are volunteers from Owatonna and surrounding communities. From marches to concert band pieces, to music scores like "West Side Story," Vincelli said the band plays all different genres.
Especially after the pandemic and being apart, Vincelli feels the band brings members even closer. Feeling many took their time together for granted, Vincelli said this year in particular feels even more special. They are grateful to have made the adjusted season possible, rehearsing outside in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church rather than indoors to keep members as safe as possible.
"Music truly is such a universal language. It speaks to us all. It's a language of emotion and it can represent so many feelings and enter your heart without boundaries or limitations," she said.
Fun Little Band of Faribault
Jane Egerdahl, facilitator and musician of the Faribault Community Band of 10 years said the band also paused performances and practices due to COVID-19 last year. With about 35 to 60 members participating in each concert, Egerdahl said the group was renamed to "Fun Little Band of Faribault." It now plays at events like farmers markets, park events, senior centers and wherever asked, and has about 15 regular participants.
The group started in 2011 under the auspice of Pat Kunkel and was intended to show junior high students that playing an instrument could be enjoyed throughout life, not just as a "class" at school. After losing its performance space in 2013, the Paradise Center for the Arts stepped up to provide the band with a space to practice and store equipment. Once COVID-19 began, Egerdahl decided to dissolve the Faribault Community Band temporarily, and instead created small ensembles. She hopes to re-form the Faribault Community Band in 2022.
A band for all ages, Egerdahl said it currently has participants from fifth grade all the way to retirees. Recently meeting in June for jam sessions/practices, the band will perform at three events this summer along with a few small community events added.
As someone who played the flute in high school through college, Egerdahl is glad to have a place to play with others who also may not have other places to play. For most of the adult members of the group, Egerdahl said its fun for them to be able to play their instruments again.
Centered around having fun, Egerdahl believes a majority of the band's members were happy for the opportunity to play last year, despite the unknown circumstances from the pandemic. Last summer, the band played at the Wednesday farmers markets, Relay for Life and a senior living event, all while 6 feet apart.
Egerdahl says the band is an important part of the community because it provides band members with a place to socialize and is something that brings the people together, especially considering the amount of research showing the benefits of playing instruments. Egerdahl found that when people are using their right and left hand differently than normal, it provides good brain activity in adults and aids students in brain development.
"Playing band instruments does a lot for our brains, and it's something that everybody enjoys, both the audience and band members," Egerdahl said.