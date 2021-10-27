An Owatonna man who took part in the vandalism of the new cattle barn on the Steele County Fairgrounds last summer has been sentenced in Steele County District Court.
Alec Borger Foster, 22, was sentenced on Oct. 13 to two years of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service for his role in a string of vandalism that took place over the Independence Day weekend last summer in Owatonna. Foster was originally charged on Aug. 4, 2020, with first-degree property damage, a felony, to which we pleaded guilty in June. Per the please agreement, the charge was reduced to a gross misdemeanor.
According to the original criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified last July of several reports of vandalism throughout the city that had occurred at some point during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The first report came from the Steele County Fairgrounds, where two buildings had been vandalized with graffiti. One of the buildings, the Wayne and Betty Kubicek Family Cattle Haven, was less than a year old at the time of the incident.
The second report came from the Owatonna High School, where graffiti that matched what was done at the fairgrounds was found in several places on the building. An officer obtained photos of the suspects from the school security camera.
Later that night, Foster and Isiah John Meixner, also of Owatonna, were involved in a traffic stop when the officer noticed paint on Meixner’s hands that matched the graffiti. A stencil of an image painted at the school was also located in the car.
After the traffic stop, a third report came in that a vehicle had been vandalized, including paint being removed from the driver’s side door.
Borger and Meixner both gave an officer a statement that they vandalized both the school and the fairgrounds with paint.
If Borger fails to meet the terms of his probation, he will serve 90 days at the Steele County Detention Center. He can, however, choose to do an additional 80 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. Borger must also pay a restitution of $1,457 between the three entities/victims. Judge Joseph Wieners handed down the sentence.
Court records show Borger has already made the restitution payment.
Meixner was sentenced in July to two years of supervised probation and 240 hours of community service, as well as paying his third of the restitution fees. Judge Christa Daily handed down his sentence.
Jacob Paul Slater, 22, of Owatonna, was also charged in relation to the incident with fourth-degree property damage, a misdemeanor. Slater pleaded guilty April 8. His sentencing is continued for two years while he participates in the Steele County Pre-Trial Diversion Program. Slater also had to pay a total of $500 in restitution between the fair and the school district. Judge Joseph Bueltel presided over Slater’s case.