Burglary charges are pending against two Owatonna men and a Waseca woman after Dodge County deputies reportedly found evidence connecting them to a Thursday evening break-in in Claremont.
According to a release from Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose, county dispatchers received a call about 9:30 Thursday evening from a Claremont resident reporting what he believed was a burglary in progress at the Claremont Service Center, 111 West Front St.
The caller reported hearing a crash at the service center and seeing a black Ford Taurus leaving the scene. Rose said deputies discovered the front glass door of the store was broken and that at least one person had entered the auto repair shop.
A deputy responding to the call reportedly saw a vehicle matching the caller's description turning westbound from town onto Hwy. 14 and pulled the car over near 120th Avenue. Inside the vehicle, police said, were Justin Michael Mertins, 44, and Darrel Harris Persell, 22, both of Owatonna, and Emilie Perkins, 25, of Waseca.
Deputies arrested the three suspects after questioning and reportedly discovered approximately 70 packs of unopened cigarette packs in a red duffle bag. They also discovered drug paraphernalia with substances that field tested positive for both methamphetamine and heroin, according to Rose.
During the traffic stop, Perkins reportedly became unresponsive due to an apparent drug overdose. Deputies provided medical care to the female, administering the anti-narcotic, Narcan, until medical staff arrived to assist, Rose said.
The total value of the items stolen and the damage to the business are yet to be determined. Pending charges include second-degree burglary, possession of drugs, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.
Mertens and Persell were taken to the Steele County Jail. Perkins was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Once released from the hospital, Perkins will be taken into custody, Rose said.
Mertins and Persell were charged Friday with aiding an offender to avoid arrest, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor. Persell was also charged with driving with a cancelled license, a gross misdemeanor. Both made their first appearance in court Friday.
Judge Jodi Williamson allowed both men to be released provided they follow several conditions including that they remain law abiding and make all future court appearances.