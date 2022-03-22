A Kenyon woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole 1,000 pills from an Owatonna pharmacy where she was employed.
Maegan Marie Barbara Livingston, 34, was charged by summons Tuesday in Steele County District Court with felony theft and felony fifth-degree drug possession. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in February.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified by Sterling Long-Term Care Pharmacy of an employee theft. Staff allegedly told police a full bottle of 1,000 tablets of Tramadol (50 mg) was discovered missing during a biennial control audit on Feb. 15. The last audit had been completed on Feb. 13.
Video footage reportedly shows Livingston on Feb. 14 removing two bottles of Tramadol from a control cabinet and placing them at her workstation. Livingston allegedly covers the bottles with her sweatshirt and continues to fill prescriptions, eventually removing one bottle from under the sweatshirt and placing it back into the control cabinet. When Livingston is shown placing her sweatshirt back under the table, the remaining bottle of pills is no longer on the station, according to court documents.
The pharmacy reportedly terminated Livingston's employment Feb. 21.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Tramadol is a pain medicine classified as a synthetic opioid. It is a Schedule IV controlled substance.
On Feb. 23, Livingston met with an Owatonna officer to talk about the theft, according to the report. Livingston allegedly said she was "in a dark spot in her life" and took the pills, but threw them away in the pharmacy restroom garbage. Livingston reportedly told police she knew what she was doing was wrong.
Livingston's next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.