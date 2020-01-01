OWATONNA — With the whirlwind of the holiday season now a part of recent history, it’s time to kiss goodbye the last reminder of 2019: your Christmas tree.
For many households, this task is now a matter of finding the time to store away the artificial tree in the basement for the next 11 months. According to the most recent American Christmas Tree Association survey, 82% of the estimated 95 million American households with a Christmas tree last month displayed fake ones.
“We are delighted to report that Christmas trees, both real and artificial, continue to be a highlight of the holiday season for so many across the country,” said the association’s executive director, Jami Warner, in a press release. “Consumers have so many wonderful types of trees to choose from and at all price points. There is no right or wrong choice when it comes to choosing your Christmas tree.”
That still leaves a fair amount of families, however, that are left to dispose their live decoration, with 17.9% of 2019’s Christmas trees being real. While some may assume it is still safe to toss their tree out with their trash curbside on garbage day, that’s not the case anymore.
According to Janet Springer with the Municipal Yard Waste Compost Program site in Owatonna, landfills no longer accept Christmas trees because they are a plant material. Because of this, the City will be hosting special hours during the first two weekends of January for the 10th year to help community members dispose of their Christmas trees, wreathes, and garland.
This weekend, Jan. 4-5, and next weekend, Jan. 11-12, the compost site will open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to drop off their live, pine Christmas decorations. Springer will be accepting trees for $3, wreathes for 50 cents, and garland for 75 cents per 30 gallon bag. The materials will then be ground up and used for mulch in flower beds, gardens, or for tree bases to help establish saplings.
“I will also accept any leave or garden waste since it was so nice when I closed at Thanksgiving,” Springer added, stating people having been calling her over the last month asking if she will accept their post-closing raked leaves. “I’ve had over a dozen, maybe 20 calls, from Thanksgiving to now.”
Each year, Springer estimates she receives about 100 Christmas tree drop offs, though she admits the number continues to shrink as the popularity in artificial trees continues to grow.
People who would like to dispose of their Christmas trees, wreathes, and garland over the next two weekends can bring them to the compost site located at 400 32nd Avenue Northwest in Owatonna during the open hours Saturday and Sunday. Springer said there will be a cleared path down to the brush pile for the trees, as well as a separate place for wreathes and garland so she may remove the wire. Decorations need to be removed from all trees and wreathes prior to coming to the compost site.
Springer stated that she will also be accepting leaves, brush, and garden waste during these special hours. Cash and checks will only be accepted as payment.