OWATONNA — The Steele County 4-H program sent 160 kids to the Minnesota State Fair this week, with numbers in the general projects slightly up according to 4-H Liaison Tracy Ignaszewski.
The increase was on par with the trend throughout the fairgrounds following the Steele County Free Fair.
During fair board meeting on Monday evening to run through a quick overview of the 2019 fair, the directors were pleased to report bumps in nearly all areas of the fair.
The overall attendance for the 2019 fair is being estimated at 322,437, roughly 10,000 more people than 2018. Fair Board President Dan Deml stated that the exciting part about that number is that the 10,000 new patrons were likely all from outside of Steele County.
The number is also slowly inching closer and closer to the current record attendance years of 350,899 fairgoers in 2013 and 339,671 fairgoers in 2014. This year is the third best year for attendance.
Gold Star Amusement saw an 8% increase in Mega Ride ticket sales with a total of 4,939. The carnival company that is contracted by the SCFF also had a record-breaking year in revenue at $518,000. Deml said that this is the first time Gold Star has broken the $500,000 mark in Steele County.
Other increases were seen at the pony and camel rides, which were up 10% from 2018, and ATM transactions. During the 2019 fair, there were 3,245 transactions made from ATMs on the fairgrounds, totaling $216,800 being withdrawn.
One of the biggest differences seen in 2019 was the good weather throughout fair week, resulting in no shows being cancelled at the grandstand. Two grandstand shows were rained out in 2018, increasing this year’s ticket sales by 1,591 tickets. The Enduro race on Wednesday did see a decrease in ticket sales, but Kozelka stated that it was more than made up for by the increase in sales at Saturday’s rodeo.
The arcade also saw a decrease in revenue, though Kozelka stated it was less than $100 difference from the previous year. Kozelka also said that the type of grandstand shows may impact how busy the arcade is, specifically whether or not it is a family- versus adult-driven event.
The ideal weather also made a direct impact on the money brought in through parking, bringing in $14,248 — more than double from 2018 when parking was minimal due to rain.
Brand new to the fair this year was the Steele Saloon located on the north end of the fairgrounds. The tent set up as a quiet place to have a cocktail and socialize was implemented on a two-year trial basis with all proceeds going towards the Radel Pavilion loan. In its first year, Fair Director Doug Meier reported a gross profit of $50,260. During the meeting he stated that he was blown away by the success and never would have imagined it would bring in that much money, though he still has a variety of bills to pay before knowing the exact profit that will be going towards the bonds. He said that a total of 12,565 drinks were sold.
Though the exact amount of sales made in the Beer Garden or the grandstand are still unknown, Kozelka said that total alcohol sales were up 16% from 2018.
Kozelka expects the exact numbers for fair revenue to be in by October as the end of the fiscal year for the fair is in September. He added that they are currently finalizing bills as well as waiting for various invoices to be paid.
In the meantime, Kozelka said that it’s exciting to know that so many 4-H and FFA kids are representing Steele County at the Minnesota State Fair in the upcoming weeks. Last week, more than 3,300 open class entries and more than 2,000 4-H projects were entered at the SCFF.
“This is just the cherry on top of our fair season,” Kozelka said. “When our kids get to show off what they do starting early in spring at the state level. They always do a great job representing Steele County.”