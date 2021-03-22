After a previously contentious conversation regarding the historic Piper House – specifically on the involvement of the local historical society – the property just south of Medford has been purchased and demolition of the home is being planned.
Steve Abbott, construction supervisor for Barr Properties, presented to the Medford Planning and Zoning Board last week plans to build mini-storage units on the property, asking the board to consider annexing the property into the building and rezoning the land from agricultural to commercial. Barr Properties purchased the land earlier this month and Brad Price, owner of the company, is hoping to expand his already existing business, Right Size Storage, which sits next to the property in question.
The board unanimously agreed to recommend to the Medford City Council to instead explore residential development on the property. The property is currently within the county, though the other property owned by Barr Properties is within the city.
During the meeting, Abbott said they were simply trying to “get a feel” for if the board would be in favor of the annexation and rezoning. City Attorney Mark Rahrick – who has represented Barr Properties in the past but was solely representing the city during the meeting – explained that the recommendation from the board could influence any potential development agreement the city may enter with the company moving forward.
“When a developer is seeking to annex property into the city, what generally would occur is they would enter into a development agreement that would set expectation of both parties,” Rahrick said. “The city is under no obligation to sign a development agreement or annex the property, which is totally within the city’s discretion, but the city does want to see if the plan for the development fits into their long-term plan.”
Abbott said the company is estimating that, by expanding the mini-storage business onto this newly acquired property, it could provide a $40,000-a-year property tax benefit to the city. Abbott also informed the board that they have not pursued additional information from Steele County or Medford Township if they are in favor of annexation or potential access points to a commercial business if the annexation does not move forward.
The city does have an annexation agreement in place with the township that the township will support annexation if pursued by a property owner, according to Rahrick.
Board Chair Rich Quiring asked Abbott what the plan would be for the Piper House if the agreement did not go forward and the company was unable to build the storage sheds.
“At this point we will take the house down – for one, it is an eyesore, and two, it is a liability,” Abbott said. “The house would come done.”
Price, who phoned in to the board meeting, confirmed Abbott’s comments that the house will be coming down no matter what and could potentially result in even less property tax dollars for the city as it would be “just an empty lot with some grass on it.” Price also told the board that he is not a residential developer and is not one to sell property once he has acquired it, so he would not be willing to sell the property to parties interested in salvaging the historic home or to a residential developer.
During the regular City Council meeting in January, councilors expressed concern with turning the property into storage units. Councilor Grace Bartlett said she would like to see the property become a gathering spot of some sort, or at the very least, be separated into residential lots for future homes. Councilor Chad Merritt also expressed a desire to see the property turned into residential lots, stating he is not in favor of seeing more storage units built.
“It’s a nice 4.5-acre lot on the south side of town … I’m not going to be in favor of it,” Merritt said. He added he wouldn’t mind seeing the property zoned commercial, but he would rather it be a business other than storage units.
Lois Nelson,on behalf of the Medford Area Historical League, presented to the board a letter about the history of the New England-style farmstead. Nelson noted there is an engineering study that was done a couple of years ago about what needed to be done to restore the structure and that she is aware of at least one potential new buyer who would like a chance to purchase the property and save the house.
Board Member Dennis Luebbe said, in his opinion, which includes experience in engineering and construction, the house has been let go for too long, and it would not be economically viable to turn the building into any kind of commercial enterprise.
“You can talk about it and spend a lot of money to rehab it or restore it,” Luebbe said, adding he doesn’t know what it could become. “I don’t really think storage units is what would catch most people’s eyes when you come into Medford from the south, but regardless of my beliefs and wants for that property, it is my understanding that the current owner is looking to tear it down, and we are in a position to think of what is best for the city of Medford.”
Luebbe said any new development would add tax benefit to the city, which is always a priority.
Board member Mary Brandvold stated she would rather see the property be zoned residential, because the city “needs something pretty” to look at when driving into town. Brandvold motioned to recommend to the council that the board is in favor of residential zoning for the Piper House property, to which board member Tom Harris seconded.
Price said to the board he felt he was not getting a “fair shake” from the city because the council directed him to planning and zoning, which in the end is sending him back to the council.
“You can’t just keep pushing me around, I’m going nowhere,” Price said. “When I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it, so you need to make a decision one way or another.”