Studio Michaud is home to a blue bear, a multicolored dalmatian, a purple horse and a bunny in a tutu.
Stephanie Michaud of Cottage Grove has been working with ceramics for the last three and a half years. Her clay sculptures and tiles or bas-reliefs depict animals with bright and eccentric colors. She embellishes her pieces with wood, wire and feathers to give them a more whimsical look. Michaud has a few pieces up at the Owatonna Hospital right now.
She exclusively sculpts animals because she appreciates their purity.
“There’s nothing bad about them, they just have pure intentions and I like to choose specific animals that might be unusual, that you don't see very often or have a grace to them,” Michaud said.
The pieces range in size from five to six inches tall with some reaching almost two feet. Even the smaller pieces can end up being heavy, according to Michaud.
She really likes the look linocuts and woodcuts have, but tendonitis and carpal tunnel make those mediums difficult to work with. Instead she tries to incorporate that style into her ceramics, which is much easier on her arms and hands.
Michaud spends a lot of time sketching ideas in one of her dozens of sketch books. Sometimes she will scope out Pinterest for inspiration. Other times she’ll wake up from a dream with an idea and immediately record it in her sketchbook before she forgets it. Then she gets to work molding the clay into her desired shape.
“I love getting my hands in the clay and manipulating it and moving it,” Michaud said. “Carving it is my favorite part.”
She enjoys the freedom the clay's texture provides and prefers to avoid realistic work.
"I find expression with sweeping movement more comforting and soothing than tightness of realistic detail for both me and hopefully my viewers," Michaud's artist statement reads.
Firing is her least favorite part of the process because she does not know exactly what is going to happen in the kiln.
“I haven't had any explosions in awhile, so that's good,” she said with a laugh.
Although she glazes her pieces she will go back in with a brush of chalky acrylic paint because the ceramics glazes are not bright enough. She likes having more control over the color and what it does on the piece. The final touch is to add feathers, wire and other embellishments. Finally the piece comes to life.
Michaud picked up ceramics about three and a half years ago by accident. She had no previous experience and eventually discovered that she loved the medium.
“My work is meant to make people smile and laugh,” she said. “Its therapy for me and my depression too, so doing things that make me happy and make other people happy is just my thing.”
Her artistic journey began when she was young, she recalls how a few sheets of paper and some crayons would occupy her for hours as she grew up in St. Paul. She worked as a graphic designer for over a decade and also painted with oils on realistic horse sculptures for people, but said it did not fulfill the creative part of her.
“Because you don't find a lot of blue or purple horses and I just really love color,” she said.
That's when she switched over to creating more whimsical pieces. Although she completed her B.F.A. in the early 90s, her ceramic work is all self taught. Her college did not have a ceramics teacher at the time nor a ceramics program. Over the years she has been piecing techniques together to hone her craft.
“I still have a long way to go,” she said.
Michaud's goal is to create art that people want to surround themselves with and make viewers comfortable. She enjoys seeing their initial reaction to her work, whether it's a smile or a laugh.
“I encourage people to explore their creative side, especially during these really tough days,” Michaud said.