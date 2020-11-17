The pandemic has forced many schools to make difficult decisions to protect students and staff while ensuring a quality education. With the spike in COVID-19 cases, some schools across the state are now deciding to switch learning models. Blooming Prairie School District is among the group making changes, including an early release time.
On Monday Blooming Prairie School Board approved a calendar change as a result of the upcoming targeted distance learning week. Nov. 23 and 24 had been scheduled as regular school days, but will now act as planning days for staff with no student instruction.
Currently Pre-Kindergarten through sixth-grade students are learning in-person and seventh through twelfth graders are in the hybrid model. This Friday will be the last in-person learning day for Blooming Prairie students prior to Thanksgiving break, set for Wednesday, Nov 25 through Friday, Nov. 27. The targeted distance learning week will begin Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 4 for all Blooming Prairie students.
Since Thanksgiving is likely to be a super spreader event, Steele County superintendents wanted to be proactive in their approach, thus the target distance learning period. This will give students and staff at least ten days after Thanksgiving to observe symptoms and get tested.
“We will access our COVID situation along the way,” Superintendent Chris Staloch said.
On Nov. 5 Gov. Walz announced a new executive order which requires school districts to provide teachers with 30 minutes of preparation time per day to provide student instruction in hybrid or distance learning models. This is in addition to the five minutes of planning time per 25 minutes of classroom instruction time which is already established under state statute.
“This change may require some school districts and charter schools to rearrange student and teacher schedules. Some school districts and charter schools may also need to reassign staff,” Emergency Executive Order 20-95 says.
Schools should implement the additional planning time as soon as possible and no later than Nov. 30.
After talking with staff, Staloch presented the plan to combine the 30-minute time periods together on Wednesdays, meaning students will be let out of school early so teachers can use the remainder of the day to plan for the following week’s distance learning. Students will be in school from their normal morning time until their release at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2 will be the first Wednesday under the updated plan which is set to run through the second quarter. The plan was approved by the board.
“If (the executive orders) are still in place, we will extend those, if the executive order is not in place or it gets changed then we will adjust accordingly,” Staloch said about the future plans after second quarter.
Blooming Prairie schools have many teachers who are teaching both distance learning and in-person learning at the same time, which can be a challenge, according to Staloch. While he praises teachers for their hard work throughout the pandemic, he also acknowledges that teaching both models at the same time can be draining.
“This will be a nice addition for them to get some extra time to get some of that planning done,” he said.
Also approved at Monday night’s meeting was the 2021-22 academic calendar, which Staloch says is very similar to this year’s calendar.