The Owatonna Lions Club is ready to “rock n roll” Saturday for their first holiday event and fundraiser.
The Lions Club has been in Owatonna for nearly 100 years and is no stranger to fundraising and giving back to the community. Club President Jory Mages said that the club has been growing, and younger members have been joining, which inspired the club to introduce a fun-filled holiday party that will raise money for a Trade School Scholarship that will be awarded to a “little” from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota (BBBS).
“Trade schools don’t always get as much attention as traditional universities,” Mages said. “They are just as important, especially in our community, and we wanted to put some focus on kids who plan to attend that type of school.”
Mages went on to say that they became aware that some “littles” involved with BBBS would be interested in that type of scholarship. He said it would be great for them to be able to recognize some littles in the program who would benefit from a Trade School Scholarship.
According to Mages, the motto for the Owatonna Lions Club is “service,” so traditionally the Lions Club hosts an annual banquet for the National Honor Society and awards a scholarship to the student who has shown dedication to the community through volunteerism throughout their high school career.
The intent for this fundraising event, which will take place at the Owatonna Eagles Club, is to become an annual affair. Mages said that this came together on somewhat short notice, but they intend to form a committee within the Lions Club who will be responsible for the planning of these events going forward and choosing and recognizing the recipient from BBBS.
Minneapolis native, and contestant on the first season of NBC’s The Voice, Tim Mahoney, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Following Mahoney’s performance, an acoustic band named “What Could Go Wrong” will take the stage to perform renditions of 80s, 90s, and rock hits.
“The live music will have an unplugged and acoustic feel,” Mages said. “We were excited when Tim offered to come down and play at the event.”
Along with the live entertainment, there will also be an award given to the best ugly sweater or holiday outfit and a silent auction. Mages said there are around 50 items that have been donated for the silent auction, including a wide variety of products, tools, gift certificates, decorations, gift cards, one of Mahoney’s signed guitars, a certificate for a private concert and more.
There will also be a ‘wall of spirits.’ Mages said attendees of the event have the opportunity to purchase a cork, and the number written on the cork will which matches a bottle of wine or spirits on the wall, which the person will be able to take home.
“The wall of spirits is kind of a game,” Mages laughed. “You could end up with a $5 bottle of wine or a fancy bottle of brandy. Everyone will have to wait and see.”
The Rock’N Roll Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 p.m. until close at the Eagles Club in Owatonna. Children and those under 21 years old are welcome until 10 p.m.