A murder charge that states the defendant had the intent to kill a man in 2020 in Owatonna’s Dartts Park will remain in place, according to the judge’s decision made Tuesday.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the July 12 slaying of 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed. Hassan is also facing one charge of second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the incident, both felonies.
Both men are from Owatonna.
In the original criminal complaint, witnesses told law enforcement they saw Hassan argue with Mohamed at two Owatonna parks that day, beginning in Manthey Park and ending at Dartts Park. Hassan reportedly stabbed Mohamed in the chest and stole a witness’ vehicle to flee the park. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest and ruled his death as a homicide.
Hassan was arrested without incident after he turned himself in to law enforcement in Minneapolis two days later.
On Tuesday, Judge Joseph Bueltel denied Hassan’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the first second-degree murder charge that states Hassan intended to cause the death of Mohamed, but that the act was not premeditated. According to the brief filed on May 12, the defense argued there is a lack of probable cause that Hassan “intended to effect the death” of Mohamed when he struck him in the chest with a brass knuckles/knife instrument.
The motion to dismiss was first filed on Jan. 21.
The Steele County Attorney’s Office argued in favor of the second-degree murder charge, stating in their May 25 brief that “there is no other rational hypothesis other than [Hassan] was intending to kill the victim when he targeted the victim’s chest in the immediate area of the heart.” The state listed a number of reasons to support the intent to kill charge including, but not limited to, the argument Hassan had with the victim less than an hour before the incident, video showing Hassan pursuing the victim when [Mohamed] backed away from him, and the force behind the stab wound that is shown on video.
In Bueltel’s order denying the defendant’s motion to dismiss, he wrote that by following the circumstantial evidence test, a reasonable jury would find that several circumstances in the case could either be proven by the record, if admitted to trial, or shown to be consistent with guilt.
Furthermore, Bueltel wrote that if the circumstantial evidence doesn't apply, probable cause exists for the intent to kill murder charge to remain at play. Bueltel cited witness testimony of the argument between Hassan and Mohamed at another park, seeing Hassan with a weapon at both parks, seeing Hassan stab Mohamed, and seeing Hassan flee the area in a stolen vehicle as sufficient evidence in a standard probable cause analysis to preclude a judgment of acquittal if proved at trial. For these reasons, Bueltel denied the motion.
The next court hearing in this case has yet to be scheduled.
Hassan remains in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions remains set at $1 million.
Frederick Goetz of Goetz and Eckland P.A., a law firm based in Minneapolis, is representing Hassan.
Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and Chief Deputy County Attorney Christy Hormann are both listed in court documents as representing the state. Hormann represented the state during the Tuesday hearing.