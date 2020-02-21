OWATONNA — Despite Minnesota having an official presidential primary this year, precinct caucuses across the state will still meet to discuss delegates and party agendas this Tuesday.
Locally, both the Steele County DFL and the Steele County Republican Party will gather at 6:30 p.m., with official business beginning a half hour later.
“The caucus is basically for three things,” explained Stephen Nelson, co-chair of the local GOP’s executive committee. “One is to examine the party platform, if people want to do that, and propose amendments and changes. The other is to look for delegates to the county convention, which then leads to the district and state convention. The third is to look for volunteers to help elect our local representatives.”
Francy Hall, director with the Steele County DFL executive committee, echoed Nelson, saying attendees will help decide who is leading the local party by selecting both delegates and precinct chairs. Because Minnesotans are able to vote for their presidential choice through the primary — the state’s first since 1992 — Hall said the key difference this time around is that there won’t be a straw poll.
“It might mean that there are fewer people, but I view it as a nice separation,” Hall explained. “A caucus is to build your party from the ground up, and to include your neighbors in that party. People with like minds can get together and organize here in Owatonna.”
In addition to helping shape party leadership, both Hall and Nelson noted that caucus participation is a good way for residents to get the issues that are important to them added to their party’s platform.
“Tuesday night, people can submit resolutions that reflect what they want the party’s values to reflect,” explained Hall.
In precinct groups, these ideas are then either voted up or down. If they’re approved, they go on to the Steele County convention and then possibly move forward to the state and national level.
“I believe that whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, it’s really important to attend this,” added Nelson. “This is politics at the local level. This is where your voice can really get heard.”
The selection of precinct chairs and delegates, as well as discussions of each party’s platform, will take place in precinct groups starting at 7 p.m. State law requires that no official business be conducted earlier in the evening, but before each caucus starts in earnest, both parties will be hosting informational events starting at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll have candidates or candidate representatives speaking and we’ll have informational tables for people to find which ward and precinct they’re in, if they don’t know already,” explained Hall, of the DFL’s pre-caucus activity. “There will be more information about how any person can get involved in the DFL and serve on leadership committees.”
According to Nelson, the Steele County Republicans will be hosting a forum with local representatives Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, and John Petersburg, R-Waseca, as well as Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, where residents can ask questions and meet their elected officials.
“For people who are feeling frustrated or anxious and want to do something … come to the caucus,” encouraged Hall. “Meet your fellow neighbors who share your values.”
Both Nelson and Pam Seaser, fellow co-chair of the Steele County Republicans, expressed the same sentiment.
“All I’d like to do is encourage people, whatever party they’re affiliated with, to be involved at the grassroots level in the local process,” said Seaser. “You’re meeting with like-minded neighbors. It’s just an hour and a half, two hours of your time to learn about the political process and how you can be involved.”
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, caucus participants must be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general election and live in the precinct they are meeting with. They must also generally agree with the principals of the party hosting the caucus.
Hall said no official identification is required, although attendees will need to provide basic information and affirm a statement covering the above qualifications. For the Republican caucus, Seaser noted that a driver’s license would be helpful to bring but that those without an ID won’t be turned away.
The Republican caucus will take place at Owatonna High School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Official business will start at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.steelecountyrepublicans.com or search “Steele County Republican Party” on Facebook.
The Democratic caucus will be held the same night at Owatonna Middle School from 6:30 to at least 8 p.m. — again with official business at 7 p.m. Hall added that participants should enter through the school’s northeast door, off of the main parking lot. For questions, contact steeledfl@gmail.com or visit www.dfl.org/caucus.