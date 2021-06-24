Without any takers on Steele County’s offer to join the Detention Center and a staff shortage affecting its operations, Steele County commissioners are starting to wade through the options for the Detention Center’s future.
After Rice County rejected Steele County’s offer to buy into the Detention Center rather than building its own, Steele County Board Chair James Brady reached out to Waseca and Dodge counties to gauge their interest. He told the Steele County Board Tuesday that both Waseca and Dodge have shown no interest in co-owning the Detention Center.
“The bottom line is, we’re on our own,” Brady said.
Commissioners discussed the Detention Center’s staffing shortage and available space, as well as next steps in the county’s proposed 20-year master plan to create more space efficiencies in all its buildings for nearly 90 minutes during a work session Tuesday.
Commissioners plan to hold a work session at the Detention Center July 7 to specifically discuss the options for the jail space. They also plan to hold a work session later in July to continue discussions about the county's proposed 20-year master plan, which has been in the works for several years. Commissioners also asked Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera to find cost savings at the Detention Center, but clarified that they're not advocating for eliminating staff positions.
Detention Center staff shortage
The county closed one of the three units of the Detention Center earlier this month due to a staff shortage at the jail and the County Board is now eyeing changes to the jail’s units as a part of the solution for the Detention Center.
The county closed its male minimum-security unit and the two inmates housed there were moved to, but kept separate in the male medium-security area on June 4. The county has its unit for all female inmates still open.
"Up to this point, the change has gone off as well as it could have. It's not an ideal situation for our minimum status individuals," Buttera told the County Board.
The county has hired one person so far to fill the seven vacant corrections officer positions at the Detention Center. The county also has an open supervisor position.
Buttera said the hiring of one corrections officer has brought the staff level up to “bare minimum” and four positions will need to be filled before they can reopen the minimum security unit. Staff is leaving partly because of burnout from working overtime to cover the vacant positions and Commissioner Jim Abbe acknowledged Tuesday that the County Board’s discussions about the Detention Center are likely not helping the staffing situation there.
As of Tuesday, a total of 38 inmates were at the Detention Center, 20 of which were Steele County’s inmates. The remainder were inmates from other jurisdictions. Seven of those inmates were women and two of the women were Steele County's inmates, according to Buttera.
Abbe asked how many employees would be needed and what the cost would be to house only Steele County’s inmates at the Detention Center. He also questioned if it would less expensive to start transporting all of Steele County’s inmates to jails in other counties.
Abbe also suggested the county begin housing only male inmates and Buttera replied that only two units, for male minimum and medium security, would be needed at the Detention Center. However, the Detention Center would still need to have the minimum number of employees it has now if that were the case, Buttera said.
Buttera said he doesn’t envision the current situation at the Detention Center being the long-term solution, especially from the perspective of the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Commissioner John Glynn said it seems like Steele County is subsidizing other counties’ use of the Detention Center.
The county’s per diem rates are about $55-60 and while it doesn’t cost $60 to house an inmate, the wages and benefits for the Detention Center staff are why it costs the county more than $60 per inmate, Buttera said. He opposed the idea of raising the county’s rates because it’ll cause the rates to be too high to interest other counties to use the Detention Center.
20-year master plan
The Detention Center was constructed as a regional facility, but with a lower-than-expected inmate population, finding a use for the extra space is a top priority in the county’s proposed 20-year master plan. The master plan proposes consolidating county departments into five locations rather than the current eight facilities that are either leased or owned.
Commissioners said Tuesday that they want to move the Steele County Sheriff’s Office to the Detention Center, but balked at the estimated cost of $5.5 million and said they want it to be more affordable. The Sheriff’s Office is currently located in the Law Enforcement Center that also houses 911 dispatch and the Owatonna Police Department.
When the historic county courthouse’s future was discussed, Commissioner Greg Krueger made it clear that the courthouse will be left as it is.
“I don’t want to be tarred and feathered,” he said.
Commissioners narrowed the move of community corrections to either a new addition constructed at the County Attorney’s Office for $2.65 million or to unused space at the county Highway Shop for $1.65 million. County Attorney Dan McIntosh pointed out that corrections would benefit from being across the street from the courthouse and having an easily accessible downtown location, while Abbe said renovating the Highway Shop’s space would save the county $1 million.
The Annex building that houses the Public Health Department on the West Hills campus needs $1.75 million in repairs that include a leaking basement and a rotting roof that’s tearing apart at the seams. It’d cost an estimated $4.5 million to repair and renovate the Annex for Public Health, as opposed to $3.9 million to build a standalone building for Public Health.
Krueger said he’d like to see an itemized list of costs to determine what changes are necessary for the Annex building.
The county may be able to use the federal COVID-19 funds it receives from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the costs of the Public Health building and that project could be done now even though it’s listed among the lowest priorities in the county’s proposed 20-year master plan, McIntosh said.
The University of Minnesota Extension program will be moved from the Annex to the Steele County fairgrounds.
Some changes in the Administration Building on the West Hills campus are also planned to create more efficiencies for county departments in the building.