The Owatonna City Council has given a new roundabout the green light while police are asking drivers to stop driving over an existing roundabout in Owatonna.
In the most recent Just the Facts newsletter from the Owatonna Police Department, law enforcement included a plea to the public that motorists cease and desist from driving over the roundabout located at Rose Street and Grove Avenue. According to OPD, the intersection has been the location of 13 vehicle crashes and the source of many traffic stops by officers for drivers traveling over the roundabout rather than around it. City officials took it one step further and placed a barrel in the center of the roundabout to encourage compliance, but according to Public Works Director Kyle Skov, the initiative was all for naught as the barrel only lasted a single day.
So when the question of not one but two additional roundabouts came up at the Owatonna City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the board was apprehensive to pull the trigger.
The first of the two $2 million rotary traffic island projects was unanimously approved – with the exception of Councilor Jeff Okerberg who was not in attendance for the meeting – for the intersection of 18th Street and Bixby Road. This roundabout is specifically linked to the construction of the new Owatonna High School and is a joint project between the city, Steele County and Owatonna school district that is expected to take place in 2022. The county’s involvement comes from Bixby Road also being County State Aid Highway 48.
The new roundabout is expected to help control traffic when the new high school opens, but it comes with some parking restrictions along 18th Street from Hayes Avenue to Bixby Road. The restrictions will allow accommodation for the design of the future roundabout, according to Community Development Director Troy Klecker. Councilor Doug Voss questioned if it was too early to be looking at a potential roundabout at th intersection, especially considering the elimination of parking it would create for the Cornerstone Church on that stretch of road, but Klecker said the only other option the city would have is to consider widening the road.
“It all comes down to safety,” Klecker said. “That’s our main priority.”
Skov echoed Klecker, adding that a roundabout will greatly improve the safety of that intersection as young, inexperienced drivers will soon become some of the most frequent users of that roadway.
The second potential roundabout project did not get the green light from the council, but was not vetoed either. A possible roundabout at the intersection of 26th Street and State Avenue was tabled for future discussion with Skov being directed by the council to gather additional information on the cost to put permanent traffic lights at the intersection. Currently controlling the intersection are temporary traffic lights on wires, which Skov said were installed always with the intention of being temporary.
“We have had to put in a lot of maintenance and the lights have a lot of downtime,” Skov said, adding that the city pays 25% toward certain items at that intersection that runs along a county road. “Wires have been pulled down by trucks and the wind has knocked the lights out of service, we are constantly having to put up a four-way stop there. Hindsight is what it is, but these were installed as temporary from the beginning.”
After the discussion of future and potential roundabouts, the council asked Skov about the Rose and Grove roundabout that seems to continually cause issues in the community. Skov said he personally feels the biggest issue may lay in the compliance component – or lack thereof.
“We’ve been trying to figure it out, there has been an unacceptable amount of accidents out there,” Skov said. “You’ll see that the county has changed out some signage, they’ve added flags, but we’ve still had accidents out there. So we’re looking at more permanent options.”
Owatonna Police Sgt. Tracy DuChene said he also is at a loss as to why motorists seem unable to comply with the rules of a roundabout, but noted that he does believe the small size of this particular roundabout could be adding to some of the issues.
“Part of it I think is the size, they are having a massive issue with that small size,” DuChene said. “Say you have one coming from the west on Rose and one coming from the south, it’s the first one in and then the next one tries to get in and there just isn’t enough time. You have to have one in that roundabout at a time, maybe one and a half.”