Scott Haglund loves coffee. He loves the smell of it, he loves the taste of it, he loves the process of preparing it, and more than anything – he loves that it brings people together.
Haglund’s passion for good cup of coffee — and all the details that go into it — is what made it a natural transition for him to open up Straight River Coffee, Owatonna’s first roasterie.
“There is this element of sitting around a table with a cup of coffee, and talking and connecting with people – I think that is part of what I enjoy the most about coffee,” Haglund said as he shared his vision of everything that Straight River Coffee could become inside the space of the former Budget Mart gas station on 26th Street. While cups of coffee cannot be purchased inside the store, the permeable aroma of rich and decadent coffee wafting through the building and out into the street during the day, luring people in simply through their noses.
Inside the building, Haglund roasts coffee beans from all over the world, currently providing options from 10 different countries. The business itself offers coffee in the whole bean or at a medium or course grind, as well as coffee supplies and education from Owatonna’s very own coffee professional — Haglund himself.
“I’ve been playing with personally roasted coffee for a few years, selling it to family and friends and eventually in the farmers market circuit,” Haglund said, reminiscing about his first time trying to roast coffee beans at home with a whirley pop on the grill — an experiment that quite literally ended up in flames. “In the last year Hy-Vee reached out to me saying they would like to provide my coffee in their stores, but in order to do that we had to be commercial. So, I became commercial.”
Moving his operation from inside his garage — which wife Pam swears was the best smelling garage in the neighborhood — next door to Finholdt Repair was as smooth a transition as Haglund’s Brazilian Red Catuai brew. The open space allows customers to explore the coffee varietals, witness some of the in-house roasting by Haglund, and learn a little bit about what goes into the perfect cup of coffee. Haglund, who once led “cupping” classes at Community Education to help people learn about tasting notes in coffee, looks forward to the day when he is able to further expand and do some additional coffee classes.
“Coffee is really very similar to wine in the way that it has flavor profiles,” Haglund said. “The same coffee plant that grows in one area is going to taste completely different than when it grows in another area, because the bean itself absorbs the flavors of what it’s around.”
Haglund also looks forward to combining his coffee business with his wife’s women’s coaching business, Living Well. The couple envisions hosting classes the revolves around coffee tastings, but then opens the floor to open communication and growth. The two stand firm that life can easily improve through caring, community, coaching and coffee.
“We really want this to be a positive place,” Pam Haglund said. “A lot of what we do is faith-based, and that is just the good foundation behind it all.”
The Haglunds are also firm believers in giving back to the community they thrive in, and have already partnered with two different organizations for fundraising efforts. One is a youth horse camp that they are connected with through one of their children, and the other is Rachel’s Light – a shelter for women and children in Owatonna. Scott Haglund previously sat on its board. Currently, a “Rachel’s Light Roast” coffee can be purchased at Straight River Coffee; some of the proceeds toward the purchase goes to the nonprofit.
“We also are hoping to find some local artists who will perhaps display their art here and when their paintings some of the proceeds can go toward Rachel’s Light,” Pam Haglund said. Another fundraising option Scott Haglund said they are hoping to assist with is different organizations selling coffee as a means to raise funds, such as youth activity groups.
For now, however, Haglund, who opened May 28, is happy operating his business as is, getting his footing as the community’s first commercial roaster. Haglund said that it is common for roasters to only be open about once a week, as they are busy roasting and grinding their product that they sell. Currently, Haglund estimates that he is roasting enough beans a week for up to 640 pots of coffee.
Though selling individual cups of coffee is not currently in Haglund’s business plan, he's happy to have people to stop, learn a little bit about coffee, and hopefully leave feeling just a bit more connected to their community.
For more information or to order online, visit StraightRiverCoffee.com or find them on Facebook.