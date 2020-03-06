MEDFORD — As the popular reality television show “Survivor” airs its 40th season this month, a dozen students at Medford High School will be undertaking their own version of the castaway program.
Instead of being stranded on a remote island in the South Pacific, however, they’ll be living inside the school for five straight days — sleeping in classrooms, competing in group and individual challenges, raising money to get advantages in the game and ultimately donating all the proceeds to local nonprofit Beds For Kids.
On Friday morning, before leaving for a week-long spring break, all students gathered in the auditorium to meet the 12 “Survivor” contestants and get a run-down of how the audience can participate in the competition — which will run for five days, four nights from March 16 to 20.
Initially, participants will be divided into three teams and compete collectively for rewards, immunity and donations to Beds For Kids. While the fundraising challenges will happen over lunch, struggles for immunity will take place in the evenings and be open to the public. The winning team will get to avoid tribal council — a nightly tradition where the two losing groups will need to vote someone out of the game.
“During advisory every day, there will be reward challenges, highlight videos and tribal council results from the previous night,” explained Kaylin Hanson, one of the students organizing the event.
She also reminded students and staff to bring money to contribute to the lunchtime fundraising activities.
Giving money earmarked for an individual contestant will also allow that student to receive certain advantages in the game. These will range from more comfortable sleeping arrangements to snacks to clues that will help lead them to an immunity idol hidden somewhere in the school. Whoever is in possession of that idol will be safe from the vote at tribal council.
Families and community members are also welcome to donate, according to student council advisor Rebecca Mohr, by dropping off donations or sending checks to the school.
Hanson explained that the idea for a “Survivor”-themed fundraiser came from other districts that the student council had interacted with through conferences and joint events. Hearing that it had been successful in other places, organizers brought it to Medford to serve as the main fundraiser during the school’s annual Giving Week campaign.
This year’s nonprofit partner, Beds For Kids, provides new frames, mattresses and bedding to children and teens sleeping on floors, chairs, couches or other arrangements. Serving Steele and Waseca counties, Executive Director Shari Kropp said the organization has delivered more than 30 beds so far this year and has a waiting list of clients.
Going into “Survivor” Week, Hanson said organizers’ goal for the fundraiser is to be able to raise at least $5,000 for Beds For Kids. This year’s event was put together by Medford’s student council, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Art Team and FFA.
“We came up with an application, which involved contestants explaining why they wanted to do it, why they would be a great fit and reasons why they should be part of it,” Hanson explained, of how the group found participants. “Based off of that, we had a group of teachers and administrators get together, go through the applications and choose the contestants.”
She noted that while many seemed familiar with the television show, another recurring theme was that participants wanted a new way to get involved in the school community.
Although the competition doesn’t officially start until a week from Monday, Friday morning’s kick-off ended with a surprise challenge for the 12 future castaways — they had to answer a series of trivia questions about staff members. Players got three wrong guesses before they were out and the winner, junior Lily Roehrick, was rewarded with an upgrade from a sleeping bag to an air mattress for the four nights she’ll spend at the school.
Now, participants have a week to gather donations, train and mentally prepare for their own version of “Survivor.” After countless surprise challenges and four nights of tribal council, the winner will be chosen from a group of three finalists at a pep fest on the afternoon of Friday, March 20.
Before and during the competition, classmates, staff and community members can support and keep up with the contestants through making donations and attending challenges. According to Mohr, members of the public can give money to the cause — and to help out their favorite competitor — by visiting the school or sending checks payable to “Medford High School” to the school at 750 2nd Ave. SE, Medford, MN 55049. Donations will be accepted up to March 20.
The public is also welcome to attend immunity challenges and tribal councils, which will take place at the school at 9 p.m. March 16 through 19. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact teacher Nichole Schelling at nschelling@medfordtigers.org.