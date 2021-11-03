Debates, questions and opinions around equity have been flooding school board meetings throughout the nation for the last several months. The Owatonna School Board is no exception.
The public comment period at the School Board's regular meetings for the last several months have mainly revolved around masking, critical race theory and equity. This fall, the School Board adopted a strategic plan that emphasis equity throughout the roadmap, igniting even more questions about what exactly that means for Owatonna Public Schools.
According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, equity has been practiced in schools for decades, beginning in 1975 with the introduction of the Education for All Handicapped Children Act. This act is now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, but the notion behind it remains the same: to provide students with an education plan that tailors to their individual needs.
The People’s Press approached the School Board members to ask where they stand on this topic garnering nationwide attention. These were their responses:
What does equity mean to you?
Mark Sebring: To the best of our ability, providing each student what they need to be successful.
Lori Weisenburger: Equity in the Owatonna school system means providing all students access to quality educational opportunities in a culturally competent environment, designed to meet their individual needs.
Jolayne Mohs: Equity to me means being fair and impartial by giving each child what they need in school to be successful.
Eric Schuster: To me, equity is being “Fair” & “Just” to all students. I feel we as a district started this through all students being able to receive an IPAD in grades K-5, and a ChromeBook in grades 6-12. “HOT SPOTS” were also offered to families that do not have WI-FI access for the children. This is Equality.
Deborah Bandel: I think everyone should be treated equally and students should receive help so they can achieve the best of their abilities, but I am not in favor of bashing our ancestors and forefathers for what they did back then and what was acceptable back then. It was a different time. Just as people are trying to raise their kids now, they can’t raise them the way I was raised. That world doesn’t exist anymore.
Nikki Gieseke: Equity to me is giving a person what they need to be successful.
Tim Jensen: It's pretty easy, it's just making sure each kid gets what they need to be successful in school
What does equity look like to you?
MS: Recognizing each student brings different capabilities and needs, equity means helping a student demonstrate a level of proficiency in a particular topic. It also means recognizing and unlocking greater potential in a student's interest and capability.
LW: There are several examples I could cite of opportunities or programs in our District that show what equity means to me. Here are a few:
- Free & Reduced Lunch programs are one example of an equity-base program. It addresses the inequity of financial resources our students experience. If a family has less income, they may qualify for free or reduced cost lunches.
- At OHS, we have Success Coaches. Success coaches serve as a liaison between multilingual families/students and school sites to help develop and sustain a trusting and supportive relationship between students, families, and the district. It is designed to equalize the students & parents' understanding and access to information and understanding of school programs, for those with non-english speaking parents.
- At OHS, we have courses co-taught by English as Second Language Teachers and Content Teachers. This assists our non-english speaking students to learn/excel in the subject of the course. Two examples are Intermediate Algebra and Geometry Standards and English Language Arts for 9th and 10th graders.
- Equity applies for our higher potential students as well. The Talent Development program addresses the needs of high potential students who need more than traditional curriculum to help them meet their highest potential. This has been often referred to as our gifted & talented program. In addition, we offer enriched courses, college in schools, courses that offer post secondary credit, advanced placement courses (AP courses) and career tech courses. Rising Scholars is a subset of our Talent Development program that identifies students in protected classes (i.e...race or income) that show high potential. They are provided additional academic support; counseling to work on grit/perseverance, enabling them to merge into the standard talent development programs.
- At the elementary level, we have elementary intervention for reading and math support to get all students functioning at grade level. All kindergarteners come in with different needs, some went to preschool while others didn't. Some might need intervention for math, while others need additional help with reading. This is a program designed to differentiate based on the needs of the student but providing equity within the instruction as a whole.
These are all ways we meet the differing needs of our students and create an equitable education for all of them. It doesn't mean they all take the same class, they don't all need the same class, but they get what they, as an individual, need. Hope this helps provide some real life examples of equity at work in our schools. As you can see, they address inequities of all types.
JM: Equity looks and feels like school staff creating strong relationships through a kind, caring, inviting environment with students and families. When a student has a strong relationship with teachers and staff it allows them to be open and honest with their strengths, interests and areas for improvement.
Equity in school looks like a variety of things: Free & Reduced Lunch program, it's the vast range of services the Special Education program provides, it looks like additional intervention time for a student in math, reading, science etc., to reteach a lesson to make sure a student has the full understanding, it's giving a student glasses that has a hard time seeing the smart board, it looks like being flexible with seating charts and/or learning space that allows for some students to sit near the front of the room for a better focus.
Equity also looks like the wide variety of programs, classes and extracurricular activities and clubs our school has to offer students.
I believe it is a part of our job to provide access and opportunity to students in a variety of ways to help them identify what they are passionate about so they can be well equipped to succeed in our world.
ES: At the OMS, they have introduced a wonderful program where students that have missed school, fall behind in class, or might want to retake a test to possibly improve the grade, can get scheduled to meet with their teacher if needed. This is where the students can get the help they need and/or want with different subjects. This is “Fair” & “Just” for all at OMS.
DB: When we practice equity then we are providing things for each student to succeed and do the best to their abilities.
NG: The block illustration where everyone has one block to see over a fence, even though one person doesn't need it and for the shortest person it isn't enough. Equity would be distributing the blocks to ensure everyone can see over the fence.
TJ: This could be a whole lot of things. Some big examples would be like a kid with special needs, they get an IEP specifically for them. It's just as much as a kid who doesn’t get math lessons. You go back and you help them. It's not equal, we don't teach them one time and say, "Sorry, you didn’t get it." It's equitable so we get them what they need individually.