After nine months of lease negotiations, the Steele County Free Fair and the Owatonna Izaak Walton League of America have ultimately decided to part ways.
The SCFF's Board of Directors approved Thursday the discontinuation of its lease agreement with the league – commonly referred to as the Ikes – who have been occupying the game and fish building near Fair Square for roughly 80 years. Jim Abbe, Rick Ellingson, and Tracy Ignaszewski were absent during the vote and Glen Meger abstained.
According to Dan Deml, president of the Fair Board, the executive committee for the fair was under the impression that they had come to a verbal agreement with the league in April. The agreement would have put the responsibility of the maintenance for the entire building on the fair, including insurance for the exterior of the building. In return, the Ikes would pay $3,000 for the year – though not in one lump sum – to go toward the insurance and maintenance costs. Insuring the exterior of the building costs roughly $1,500 a year.
Prior to the meeting Thursday, the Ikes informed the fair manager that its board had rejected the agreement and presented its own and final proposal: The fair would assume the cost of maintaining the building “in its entirety,” provide free parking and booth space during fair week, allow the league to store items inside the building for free during the off season, and pay the Ikes $2,000 a year to “run the attraction.”
Deml said the proposal – specifically the request for the fair to pay the league to come to the fair – took him and other board members by surprise.
“The fair board is ultimately responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of that building and all the buildings on the ground,” Deml said. “We do that on behalf of the county commissioners and the taxpayers of Steele County. We have to work with whoever rents it – and we rent to a lot of organizations.”
The Owatonna Izaak Walton League of America did not return a request for comment.
The history of the lease agreement with the Ikes dates back to the early 1940s, Deml said, which listed the league as being responsible for managing the building during the fair and taking care of any necessary maintenance on the inside and outside of the building. Deml said looking back at the agreement, which was updated about every five years, for the last few decades it “very specifically” stated that the maintenance responsibilities rested on the league.
“They were even specific to the point that if the building needed to be painted or some other upgrades were needed they would be suggested or recommended in the agreement,” Deml said. The most recent lease agreement between the fair and the Ikes expired at the end of September – the end of the fiscal year for the fair – and the two parties met to begin negotiations.
“Looking at just the outside, it is obvious that some significant upgrades are needed,” Deml said, noting that the last upgrade took place a handful of years ago when the roof had to be replaced following some wind damage. Funds from the league, the fair and insurance covered the costs for that project.
When negotiations first began, Deml said the fair executive committee asked the Ikes to present a proposal with what it planned to do to update the outside of the building, what it would cost, where the funds would come from, and an approximate timeline. When the proposal never came, Deml said the league indicated that they do not have the money or a plan on how to come up with it.
But updates on the building are clearly needed, as board member Josh Prokopec pointed out during the Fair Board's meeting Thursday night. Frustrated with the neglect of the building, Prokopec told the other directors that a decision on the building needed to be made now before it is too late.
“We can’t keep letting it rot because that is what it’s doing right now,” said Prokopec, who heads up all the buildings and maintenance on the fairgrounds. “If we don’t fix it and fix it soon, we’re going to end up having to tear it down.”
Board Member Roger Noble agreed with Prokopec, stating the fair has been “begging” the league to do necessary maintenance on the building for at least 20 years.
“Someone has to do it and when it comes down to it, the fair will have to do it anyway,” Noble said. “But they don’t want to do it and have us pay them $2,000? That’s not right.”
Though Deml doesn’t necessarily agree that the building has been “totally neglected,” he did confirm that it is the building on the grounds that is requiring the most maintenance and repairs at this time.
Originally, Deml said the fair proposed to the league that they would take over the outside maintenance and take care of the entire insurance bill for the outside of the building while the Ikes paid $500 a month – or $6,000 for the year – toward the maintenance costs. The Ikes offered a counter proposal of bringing down the amount they would pay to $3,000, which Deml said the fair was ready to accept.
“We believed we had a verbal agreement, but a few days later we were told the league’s board had turned it down and that it wouldn’t be acceptable,” Deml said.
Also included in the Ikes’ final proposal was that the fair would have to cover any necessary upgrades to the fish tanks and the Ikes would continue to be the solely beneficiary from the money made off the “Penny Pitch” fountain and their concession stand – which the fair would allow them to run for free. Deml said throughout the years the Ikes report to make about $7,000 at the fair.
Ultimately, the fair board agreed that this was not financially feasible in the short or long term considering the amount of dollars that will need to be funneled into the building in the immediate future. Deml contacted the league on Friday to inform them that the fair would be discontinuing their lease.
“I wish we could have worked out something with them, but it just doesn’t seem like it was ever going to go that way,” Deml said. “But we have this building with some real possibilities for upgrades that will make it great. We need to do that and we intend to do it, but we also will need some income in the building in order to do that.”
Deml said the executive committee has yet to meet to discuss what the game and fish building will look like for the 2021 fair. Though the league managed the building during fair week, including keeping it clean, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has always been the organization that has filled the fish tanks. Ideas were tossed out during the board meeting on Thursday that included finding a new game and fish-related partner to manage the building or turn the building into a place with picnic tables for patrons of the fair, but Deml stated nothing has been confirmed or decided at this time.