OWATONNA — The sun was shining for the first time in weeks, presumably down on one of the first big social events of the year as the annual Chili Cook-Off invited the hungry public to fill up for the 16th year.
“There are some chefs where people have really enjoyed their chili and so they look forward to seeing them again,” said Bill Lawrence, who started the event with his family in 2005, as he prepared for the contest to kick off. “Most of them do a few tweaks here and there, but they keep bringing people back.”
This year, 45 local chefs and restaurants piled into the Owatonna National Guard Armory to try to vie for the titles of Chef’s Choice, People’s Choice, Grand Champion, Flame Award, and Owatonna’s Best Chili. While eight different chilis ended the day victorious, the real winners will be announced this spring.
“On Saturday, we estimate that we raised over $8,500, with donations still coming in,” said Lawrence. “In May, we plan to award five $1,500 scholarships for a total of $7,500 at the Fine Arts Awards Ceremony at the high school.”
The money raised at the annual event goes directly into the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund, which began as a way to honor and memorialize the life of Lawrence’s son, Andrew. Andrew was a student at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna, where he excelled in classes and had many friends. His life was cut short on Sept. 14, 2003, when he died from the injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. He was 11.
Since the inception of the chili cook off, Lawrence said that the family has been able to award more than $60,000 in scholarships to local students in honor and memory of his son, noting that the friendly competition has been the perfect way to honor his legacy.
“Andy definitely liked events just like this,” Lawrence said. “He would have found a way to be one of the lives of the party. He enjoyed being involved in these events.”
There were a total of 650 attendees at this year’s chili cook off, up from the 2019 attendance that Lawrence suspected was impacted by the record-breaking cold weather Minnesota experienced in the days leading up to the event. The money raised over the weekend — and that is still coming in — will not go directly toward this year’s scholarship winners, but will be placed into the scholarship fund, which currently sits at $152,841.04.
“At some point, we might not be able to have a cook off,” Lawrence said. “But we know that we have funds to still help sponsor and award scholarships for the college education of the youth in our community. That’s been the real satisfaction here.”
This year’s cook-off winners included:
- Julia Titus – Chef’s Choice (red)
- Dave Wunderlich – Chef’s Choice (white)
- DJ Hanson and Jacob Kearin – People’s Choice (red)
- Jorge Delgado – People’s Choice (white)
- Dan Sawyer – Grand Champion (red)
- Lil Franken – Grand Champion (white)
- Todd Berglund – Fame Awards Flame Award
- Costa’s Restaurant – Owatonna’s Best Chili (restaurant category)