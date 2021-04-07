Map courtesy of the city of Owatonna

STREETSCAPE PROJECT

For more information on the downtown Owatonna streetscape project, visit:

gis.isginc.com/MN/Owatonna/NorthCedarAveStreetscapeProject/

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for 7 p.m., April 20 in the Owatonna City Council Chambers on the West Hills Campus.