OWATONNA — Female students in the Owatonna Public Schools reported higher instances of treatment for mental health concerns, as well as electronic cigarette use, according to newly-released data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey.
Girls also reported missing more days of school within the previous month, the majority saying they were absent due to illness or emotional concerns, according to the survey results.
The questionnaire was given out last spring to eighth, ninth and 11th graders across the district, with roughly half of all high school students choosing to participate. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, which administers the survey, involvement was optional; students, schools and parents could choose to opt out.
High school respondents came from both Owatonna High School and the Alternative Learning Center, with girls reporting greater overall increases in mental health diagnoses since the last survey was conducted in 2016. A quarter of 11th grade girls reported getting treatment for mental health, emotional and behavioral problems this year, up from 14% three years ago.
In both reports, female students have been roughly twice as likely as their male counterparts to say they have received treatment for a mental health, emotional or behavioral problem. According to Danielle Theis, the district’s special services director, boys may be experiencing these struggles at the same rate while not reporting them or seeking treatment.
“Females have historically been more willing to ask for emotional support than male students,” she noted in an email. “Additional education and resources will hopefully continue to normalize accessing mental health supports for all kids.”
While more girls reported seeking treatment this past year than in 2016, the rate for boys remained the same. Male students in the district also tended to report being treated slightly less than their counterparts statewide.
Female students were also far more likely to miss class for mental health reasons, and reported worse attendance in the previous month than males. While Owatonna boys’ attendance is higher than the statewide average, that of female students is slightly lower, causing a wider gap within the district.
Two thirds of 11th grade girls said they missed one or more days of school in the previous month, and 25% of those who missed a full or partial day said it was because they “felt very sad, hopeless, anxious, stressed or angry.” Only 6% of their male peers gave the same reason.
Girls were also less likely to think that adults at the school treated them fairly or cared about them as people, and were more likely to deem school policies unfair. While there was a similar discrepancy across Minnesota, the gap between how male and female students felt about school was larger than average in Owatonna. The difference again comes in that boys in the district reported feeling significantly more positive than average, while girls feel about the same as their peers statewide.
Michelle Krell, Director of Teaching and Learning with Owatonna Public Schools, said the district has been continuing to try to build relationships with its students.
“We’ve started doing some listening groups with students. Staff members have started doing engagement surveys within classrooms,” she said.
She noted that the school has also implemented a new social-emotional learning curriculum for elementary school students, as well as an elective aimed at providing additional academic and emotional support for students who are struggling at the middle and high schools.
While Krell noted that the Minnesota Student Survey can be a helpful tool in identifying some of students’ needs, she said a lot of the most important feedback comes from daily interactions.
“We really look at individual students and try to support them and ask that parents let us know, too. Everything is on an individual basis,” she said. “Everybody exhibits [mental health challenges] in a different way. With some students, it can affect their work in the classroom; other students maybe can mask it a little bit more.”
In addition to a rise in noted emotional concerns, another one of the trends in this year’s survey was an increase in the use of e-cigarettes. The number of eighth graders who reported using a tobacco or nicotine product has nearly doubled since 2016. Again, use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, was at an all-time high with 11th grade girls. Nearly one third reported using in the previous month.
For Andi Arnold, project coordinator with the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition, this discrepancy wasn't a complete surprise.
“We’ve done focus groups with young people and the boys have said, ‘It’s the girls who are doing the vaping,’” she said. “It’s a secretive thing. I can smell it, but I don’t necessarily see it happening, and this data supports what they were telling us.”
While Arnold didn’t have any set theories as to why this might be the case, she did note that oftentimes substance use — even use of e-cigarettes — can go hand in hand with mental health.
“Students are reporting that a lot of the marijuana use and the vaping is self-medication for anxiety,” Arnold said. “They are understanding the effects of substances and trying to self-medicate.”
Arnold noted that the survey will be a helpful starting point for her organization going forward. She added that she hopes to do more surveying in the near future, adding that reports of possibly vaping-related deaths, as well as Owatonna’s recent increase of the tobacco purchasing age to 21, will likely have had some effect on the situation since the statewide survey was distributed this spring.
For the complete results of the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, visit www.education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/mss.