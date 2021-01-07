An Owatonna man who allegedly preventing an individual he had insulted from calling for help has been charged in Steele County Court.
Michael Lee Volkman, 39, was charged with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony, in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday. He has also been charged with interfering with an emergency call, a gross misdemeanor, and two additional misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department were dispatched for a report of a domestic situation at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 4. At the scene, the victim told officers they had been arguing with Volkman about money and Volkman had been yelling at them for three hours. The victim said they went to their room to end the argument, but when they went outside of their room Volkman started yelling again and pushed the victim. The victim said they tried to push Volkman away from them, but Volkman pushed the victim against the wall and began choking them with one hand. The police report shows officers observed the victim to have red marks on their neck.
After the victim got away from Volkman, they went into the bedroom again to call 911 but the two fought over the phone, according to the report. The victim said they tried using a landline to dial 911, but Volkman hung up the call and said he would not allow the victim to call 911 or anyone else because he did not want to go to jail.
Law enforcement observed both parties appeared to be intoxicated with Volkman appearing more intoxicated than the victim, according to court documents.
Bail without conditions was set for Volkman at $5,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 17.