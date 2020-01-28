OWATONNA — Two men suffered injuries when the vehicle they were in spun out on the interstate just south of Owatonna Tuesday morning, eventually winding up near some railroad tracks, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
The vehicle — a 2003 Ford Ranger — was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 at milepost 39 in the Owatonna Township shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when the driver, 28-year-old Carlos Lopez of Owatonna, lost control of the vehicle on snow- and ice-covered roads, according to the report.
The vehicle hit the guardrail and then went over the guardrail, rolling down the embankment, the report said, coming to rest near the railroad tracks.
Lopez and his passenger, 25-year-old Jorge Armando Baez, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System Owatonna.
Both men were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
Assisting the state patrol were the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the Owatonna Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the report says.