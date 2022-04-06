As thunder and lightning was threatening to roll in, the grandstand Friday night of the 2021 Steele County Free Fair filled with anxious guests waiting to take in a concert like the fair had never seen before.
Backstage, country music star Craig Morgan and his band finished their pre-show prayer, strapped on their guitars and stood at the bottom of the steps — moments away from igniting the crowd.
Instead, the incoming storm prevailed, and the show was canceled with full refunds to the ticket holders. While it wasn't the outcome the organizers were hoping for, it did provide them a great gift.
"It showed us we can do this," said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka. "We can bring in top notch entertainment and people will come. Last year we just tasted it — this year we're going to take a full bite."
Wednesday afternoon, the SCFF announced Grammy-nominated country music star Joe Nichols will be headlining the grandstand Friday night of the 2022 fair. Additionally, the award-winning duo Maddie & Tae will perform at the grandstand Wednesday night of the fair.
"Joe is going to put on an amazing show with all those songs we know and can sing along to," Kozelka said. "And with Maddie & Tae, it's a little bit different, but it will be for young families and our older guests and everyone in between. They're still up and coming and they will put on a good show."
Kozelka said work on bringing big names to the SCFF grandstand this year began immediately following the completion of last year's fair, including trying to work with Craig Morgan's group to bring him back to Owatonna. Unfortunately, due to other commitments and keeping a certain radius in mind, Kozelka said it wouldn't work for 2022 — but future years could certainly still be an option.
Working through the promoter for SCFF, Artisan Attractions, Kozelka said they were presented with the idea of have Nichols and the female duo as options for the next fair. After months and months of working with the SCFF budget, the promoter and the acts, the ink on the contracts for both acts have finally dried and the dates are set.
"We received so many compliment from people thanking us for what we tried to do to bring a top notch performer to the fair," Kozelka said regarding the Craig Morgan show that was ultimately canceled last year. "This is what makes us excited to let people know who we have coming this year — people are going to be dancing and having a good time at both these shows, because we picked someone who would be the best fit for Steele County."
Keeping things new a fresh at the fair is a top priority for the Fair Board of Directors, and Vice President Wayne Steele said this is precisely the types of changes they are excited to roll out to keep the event fresh.
"By bringing in these bigger acts and seeing the great response from the community, we know we're on track," Steele said. "As long as people keep coming, we're going to keep putting these concerts out there — whether it be the grandstand or the beer garden of Fair Square."
Music has been a mainstay at the fairgrounds since the beginning of the fair, and Steele said all of the directors work closely together to ensure they are always providing something for everyone on the various stages throughout the fair.
Tickets for all grandstand shows go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday at SCFF.org.
Joe Nichols
According to his artist bio, Joe Nichols is a "21st century traditionalist," an artist who's both timely and timeless, racking up a half-dozen Number 1 singles on the Billboard country charts and 10 "Top 10" hits with a sound that honors his heroes. From his first radio smash, 2002's "The Impossible," to 2021's Home Run," Nichols has proudly done things his own way, blurring the boundaries between country music's past and present along the way.
It's an approach that has earned Nichols multi-platinum success, three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, and the support of his idols. He still remembers the day he received a letter from Buck Owens, who passed away the same week his message arrived in Nichols' mailbox. The two had previously crossed paths in Bakersfield, California, where Owens complimented Nichols on his classic sound and gave him some good-natured teasing about the length of his hair.
"He wrote me the day before he died," remembers Nichols, who was still riding high on the success of his gold-selling fourth album, III, and its chart-topping single "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off." "It was so nice of him to do that. He said, 'I'm really proud of you. I love the way you're keeping it country. And thank you for cutting that daggum hair!' An honor like that is irreplaceable. It's got nothing to do with winning awards or having your songs on the radio. It's much more than that. It's the kind of thing you pass down to your grandkids."
Nichols swings for the fences once again with his newest single, "Home Run,” written by award winning songwriters Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ross Copperman. It’s a song about reconnection and rebirth — an anthem for anyone looking to turn life's curveballs into a straight shot toward the center field seats.
"It's more than a great hook; it's a great message, too," said Nichols. "After the year we've had, we could all use a little bit of a break, just to step away from the rat race for a while and get back to our roots. We could all use a reminder of what home feels like."
Maddie & Tae
According to their artist bio, Maddie & Tae have been drawing praise for their "The Way It Feels" album release, with Rolling Stone saying the new music is “anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row.” The album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard country charts.
Together, as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote 14 of the album’s 15 tracks, including the platinum-certified No. 1 country radio hit, “Die From A Broken Heart,” which Esquire calls “their finest moment yet.” The pair also co-wrote two brand new holiday songs to join a collection of classics for their first ever holiday project, We Need Christmas.
Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl in a Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going platinum. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations.