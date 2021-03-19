The sun was shining and the air was warm on May 2, 2020. As Beth Svenby rounded the corner at the end of the From the Heart course and saw a calm Lake Kohlmier, she let a few tears fall.
“It would have been a wonderful day for a race,” Svenby said. For the first time since the race’s inception in 2009, the From the Heart Run/Walk was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though it was a difficult decision to make, Svenby said it was the only right one at the time.
“This race is very close to my heart and it was a really hard decision to make – it has gone on for over a decade and we have provided support to over 30 families – but it was without a doubt the right decision,” Svenby said. “And we still had an outpouring from the community even when we canceled. It didn’t stop all the sponsors that came in and the people generating funds and sending checks so that in the end we were still able to give each family a sizable amount.”
The community is invested in From the Heart and looks forward to it every year, she said.
Due to the excitement and overwhelming support still received in 2020 sans a race being held, Svenby and the From the Heart Committee were excited to announce this week that the race will be returning this May with a new format featuring both an in-person race and a virtual option.
“We had talked originally about maybe not being able to have the race again this year, but there were so many emails and phone calls from the community of people asking us to have it so they could look forward to something,” Svenby said. “With the vaccines rolling out we felt a lot more comfortable moving forward, and with this combination of in-person and virtual people can do whatever they are most comfortable with and still participate.”
Also different this year will be a new type of recipient for the funds raised through the race. Throughout the lifetime of the event, the proceeds have been gifted to families who are battling cancer. Because COVID-19 continues to be a risk in the community – especially for those with already compromised immune systems such as cancer patients – Svenby said the usual pool of potential recipients are still taking extra safeguards when it comes to their health.
Instead, for the first time in the race’s history, the From the Heart Committee will be presenting one check to the Oncology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna.
“This is a really wonderful way for us to still give [families] our support, but in a little bit of a different setting,” Svenby said. “We can leave it up to the department on how to allocate the funds, they will know best on how to meet the needs of their patients.”
Those who had registered for the 2020 event will be able to have their registration fee waived but are asked to fill out a new 2021 registration form. The forms, which can be located on the From the Heart website, also provides a place to select which race format the person would like to participate in, including an “undecided” option.
On race day – May 1 – the half marathon will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5k will begin at 8:30 a.m. Svenby said people are welcome to come run or walk in person during the take-off times or later that morning.
“We will have our course marked with all the mile markers and our banners up until noon,” Svenby said. “We will also have grab and go refreshments, music and festivities by the lake, but it’s kind of a time-yourself event.”
There won't be any Friday events this year to accommodate for social distance recommendations during the pandemic. The Kids Fun Run will also not take place this year.
Pre-race shirts will be for sale at the Hat Chic in Owatonna from April 1-15 with all the proceeds from the shirts going toward this year’s recipient.
Over the years, thousands of runners and walkers have gathered at Lake Kohlmier for the From the Heart race, raising a total of nearly $400,000 to support 35 families. Last year, the committee was able to present the families of Mark Woodrich, Jon Osmundson and Nova Maas with checks worth $7,000 apiece.