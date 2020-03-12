The number of confirmed presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in Minnesota went from five Wednesday to nine on Thursday, with the most recent case being confirmed in nearby Dakota County according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Shortly following this announcement, the Tradexpos Inc. of Austin, MN announced the cancellation of the upcoming North American Farm and Power Show. The annual show was scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Four Seasons Centre on the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna.
“After many discussions with all involved, and after serious consideration for the safety of our exhibitors and the attendees who come to the show, the Tradexpos staff felt this was the safest option,” the press release reads.
A representative with Tradexpos confirmed that the decision was directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and that at this time there is no discussion of rescheduling the 2020 show.
Over recent years, the Farm and Power Show has brought thousands of people to Owatonna and Steele County.
COVID-19 test results from the MDH Public Health Laboratory are considered presumptive, or tentative, until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done additional testing. Minnesota health officials consider presumptive results actionable.
The most recent case is a resident of Dakota County who traveled to Europe in February. After the patient sought care, samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing on March 11 where it was determined to be a positive case. Similar to Minnesota’s previous presumptive cases, MDH has sent the samples to the CDC for confirmatory testing.
“The resident is currently isolated at home,” said Bonnie Brueshoff, Director of Dakota County Public Health. “We are working with health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health to evaluate where this person has traveled and who they might have come in contact with. People identified will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik shared his support and emphasized the importance of partnerships.
“Dakota County is fortunate to have strong public health and emergency preparedness teams to keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Slavik. “By working collaboratively with local, state, and national agencies, we’ll be better able to monitor and contain this outbreak.”
Also following the announcement of the ninth case in the state, the Minnesota State High School League decided to limit the number of people at the postseason tournaments scheduled for this weekend. The decision impacts the Girls Basketball Semifinals and Finals, the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament, and Section Boys Basketball games. All state and section championship brackets will be played. Consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey have been cancelled.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credential media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
Since the outbreak was first reporting in December 2019, more than 118,300 cases and 4.200 deaths have been reported in countries around the world. That total includes more than 900 U.S. cases and 29 deaths.
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes milk or moderate symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. Health officials recommend individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. The also suggest following the same steps for avoiding the flu, including staying home and away from others if sick, covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue, washing hand frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.
MDH has set up a public hotline that will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. Any person can call this number with questions about COVID-19.
Visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.