Raw emotions pulsed through the veins of Owatonna the last two weeks, as residents came to terms with the extinguishing of one of the city's brightest lights.
Many in the community knew her affectionately as the First Lady of Federated, but to those who were lucky enough to have a conversation with her, even just once, Marty Fetters was more. She was a woman who radiated joy.
“Whenever you met her, she made you feel like you were the only important thing in her life in that moment,” said Jeff Fetters, husband of Marty and chairman of Federated Insurance Companies. “She was devoted to listening to you and learning about you … People loved to seek her out and loved to see her."
Marty died Dec. 27 at the Fetters’ home in Excelsior, Minnesota, after a 14-month battle with cancer. She was 68.
Marty at home
While Marty certainly was a presence in every room she walked into in Owatonna, her family and friends assure that she was the same woman at home that she was in public. Ashley Fetters Maloy, daughter of Marty and Jeff, said growing up with Federated could have been difficult with all of the moving around she experienced as a child, but her mother wouldn’t let her see it as anything more than a blessing.
“Her motto was ‘Bloom where you are planted,’ which really was her way of telling us to make whatever environment you find yourself in the one that works for you,” Ashley said. “It was kind of her philosophy of whether or not you thrive, it is up to you.”
Marty believed so deeply in her philosophy, that even following her terminal cancer diagnosis in fall 2020, she refused to let it deter her faith or spirit. Jeff said in the brief moment where he questioned why God would allow cancer to happen to her, it was his wife who reminded him of the way they are meant to live.
“She and I are both so strong in our faith with Christ, but humanity got me in that moment, and I became angry,” said Jeff. “She immediately stuck out her finger and pointed at me and said, ‘The question is not 'Why me?,' it’s 'Why not me? I am no different than anyone else; it’s my turn.' She was very firm, but that was Marty, and she knew this had nothing to do with God, other than a test to see how we would respond.”
Ashley said her mother responded to that test by living her life just as she had every day before.
“She was relentlessly upbeat,” Ashley laughed, adding she moved into her family’s Excelsior home from Brooklyn, New York, following Marty's diagnosis. “Even when I was asking her to please stay home, she was insistent that was no way to live. She didn’t let cancer or chemo slow her down very much.”
Ben Fetters, the older of the two Fetters kids, echoed his sister’s remarks, noting their mother never once missed a beat with her grandchildren.
“I feel sometimes my eyes were just opened to how awesome she was as a mom when I see her doing things with her grandkids,” Ben said. “She always said 'Yes' to everything — even up to the very end. She would just leave something she was in the middle of and get lost in an adventure with them and give them all of her best energy all the time. She may have had more fun than the kids.”
It was not uncommon for the Fetters to open their home to others, especially traveling Federated business partners. Frank Harrison, CEO of Holborn Corporations, based in the heart of Wall Street in Manhattan, said he and his wife had the opportunity on more than one occasion to be guests of the Fetters in their lake home on Lake Minnetonka.
“Marty was a dynamo,” Harrison said. “She was exceptionally bright and incredibly articulate. If you didn’t know better, you could easily believe she was the CEO of Federated.”
Harrison said, of all the people he has been able to meet in the world through his global company, Marty will certainly remain one of his favorites for the rest of his life. Not only did she have the brain to walk and talk with the rest of the Fortune 500 world, but she had the heart that humbled even the most powerful of people.
“When you talk about not having a discriminatory bone in your body, that was Marty,” he said. “It didn’t matter your ethnicity, where you were from or your background, Marty treated everyone the same with great care and respect. And everything we saw was not a façade, it was real. Marty was probably one of the most genuine people I will have ever met.”
Marty’s love for her friends, for God and for her family remained the most important parts of herself up until her very last moment. Laying in bed with Jeff and her children beside her on Dec. 27, Marty told her family she loved them.
“The last thing she did with us, she rolled over and smiled at me — that big, beautiful smile — and said, ‘I love you,’” said an emotional Jeff, as he recalled the final words of the woman he has loved since the second grade. “It was the most beautiful, peaceful thing I’ve ever seen. She gave that to me, because she was a giver up until the end.”
Marty in Owatonna
Both of the Fetters are well known for their generosity, always among the first people to write a check to benefit a nonprofit, a fundraiser, or any cause they come across. But Marty made it a point to do more than just give dollars — she gave her time.
“Everybody writes checks — I write checks — but Marty, she was on the front line,” said Mike Keller, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Federated. “She was not just a check writer — which you need — and she wasn’t just a talker — which you need — but she was an actual doer. So many times we think, ‘I’m so busy, I can’t.’ But she did.”
From dancing with kids enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters to stocking cans of food and hanging up clothes at Community Pathways of Steele County, Marty was entrenched in her community. She helped organize and run the community supper at Bethel Church, was a member of the local FC chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood, supported Little Theatre of Owatonna and the Owatonna Foundation, volunteered for various events with the Owatonna School District and Young Life, and the list goes on.
“There wasn’t much in Owatonna that she missed, in terms of helping,” Jeff said. “That was just her life, which was the most genuine and precious thing I have ever seen.”
While the impact of Marty’s heart and passion can be seen throughout the entire city, Keller said there are three major areas locally that Marty put her entire self into: Feed My Starving Children, Community Pathways and Big Brothers Big Sisters. According to Keller, Marty is responsible for bringing Feed My Starving Children — a nonprofit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations — to Owatonna.
“She funded the efforts, but she would be right there packing, too,” Keller said, adding that instead of walking around and supervising the volunteers, Marty would put on her own hairnet and help pack as many food packages as possible each and every time.
With Community Pathways, Marty began supporting the local food shelf and clothesline almost the moment the Fetters landed in Owatonna in 2004. Over the years, Marty actively donated and volunteered inside the facility, now doubling in size — a venture that she is credited with helping to make happen.
Following the death of her parents two decades ago, Marty and her siblings eventually decided it was time to sell the farm owned by the family since their ancestors first came over as immigrants. Marty sat on her third of the proceeds for a short while before realizing where they needed to go.
“Marty has always thought Community Pathways was such an important and vital part of Steele County,” Jeff said. “She donated all of her farm proceeds to them to help build that building, and she did it because she said her ancestors had fed and clothed people who just stopped by the farm. Whether they needed something to eat or a blanket to warm up, that is what they did.”
When it comes to BBBS, Marty embodied what it meant to not only support the organization that matches youth with adult mentors, but to live the mission on a daily basis. Since 2013, Marty and Jeff began co-hosting the iconic Federated Challenge to benefit the organization, including the 2021 version when she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment, and the event raised a record-breaking $3.3 million for BBBS of Minnesota. Of that money, $500,000 was gifted to the local Owatonna-based chapter, BBBS of Southern Minnesota.
“Our community knows how fortunate Big Brothers Big Sisters is to have Federated here, but we are so much more fortunate to have the Fetters,” said Michelle Redman, executive director of the local chapter. “They’re not only a donor; they actually care about what we’re doing here and they want to hear about the youth we’re serving and they want to know the lives we’re changing. Marty was very involved in all that we do, and we’re going to miss her greatly.”
In living the mission of BBBS on a personal level, the Fetters became a Big Family and made a lifelong connection with their now grown up Little, Mackenzie Olson. For Olson, the opportunity to have Marty in her life was paramount in paving her future.
“I was about 11 when we started the match, which went on for about seven years, but our relationship never really stopped,” Olson said. “Getting to know Marty was one of the best feelings — it’s hard to explain.”
Jeff said his wife had a natural ability to uncover what people were passionate about, and she used that gift on Mackenzie to help her realize her future as a chef. Cooking together in the Fetters’ home and then sitting down as a family to eat, Olson was able to experience her creativity in culinary creations, setting her on her path for success.
“She knew I enjoyed cooking, and so she really built on that,” Olson said. “It was already simmering in me, but she saw that want and helped me move it forward.”
Honoring the legacy of Marty
Marty's death at 68 years old came far too soon for those who knew and loved her, but the people she touched along the way are now equipped to live out the legacy she laid down each and every day.
“Something she always said to my brother and me was, ‘Stop and smell the roses,’ and every week she would send us a photo of something beautiful she saw out in the world and text us ‘SSR,'” Ashley said. “She was always telling us to stop and appreciate the beauty in whatever setting we found ourselves in, so ‘Stop and smell the roses’ is something I will always associate with her.”
“I told her before she died that I promised to stop and smell the roses for the rest of my life,” she continued. “I promised to always appreciate and seek out beauty and joy in the world.”
"Joy" is perhaps the most frequently used word when describing the legacy of Marty, and Ben said he wants to choose joy every day, just like his mother did.
“She loved to say happiness is a choice,” Ben said. “We can all choose to be happy.”
For many people, processing the idea of a world without Marty has been overwhelming. Julie Rethemeier, vice president and director of public affairs and advertising for Federated who worked closely with the Fetters on the Federated Challenge year after year, said she is unsure of how to explain the depth of her love for Marty.
“Marty always provided so much poise and grace and elegance, she was beautiful inside and out,” Rethemeier said through tears. “She was such a good role model for me and a true inspiration … Marty approached every day as a gift, every day as a blessing, and her legacy is to be present where you are and enjoy where you are in that moment with a grateful heart.”
Though Jeff said, for the first time in his life, he knows how it feels to have a broken heart, the woman he loved continues to surprise him. Since her passing, he uncovered a treasure trove of journals he never knew Marty had kept. In them, he found the following passage:
“Be the best son you can be, be the best daughter you can be, be the best student you can be, be the best Cade you can be, be the best friend you can be, be the best Carlee you can be, be the best husband you can be, be the best wife you can be, be the best grandson you can be, be the best granddaughter you can be, be the best cousin you can be, be the best Dylan you can be, be the best workers you can be.”
“Be the best spreader of sunshine you can be.”
It was a message meant to be left behind, a message to guide those that Marty held dear.
"She’s still here," said Jeff. "And she always will be.”