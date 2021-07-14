Plants, produce and blossoming flowers hidden in backyard gardens around Owatonna will soon be on display.
The Owatonna Arts Center hosts its annual Secret Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. When arriving at the event, attendees will be given a list of the addresses of the six participating gardens around Owatonna along with a description of each garden. They can then visit each address to explore them.
Some of the participating gardeners will be in their garden, willing to share information and chat about gardening.
“This isn’t like Bachman’s or Gordon’s up in Minneapolis where you can contract and they’ll do your landscaping,” Owatonna Arts Center Creative Director Silvan Durben said. “This is truly about them, an individual taking care of their own garden and being passionate about it.”
Durben said that he felt the Secret Garden Tour was a lovely way to be invited into a very personal space. The front yard may be a hint of what’s hidden from view, but many don’t give any indication that anything unusual or memorable is happening behind the property.
“A number of people use their backyard garden as their summer getaway,” Durben said.
Tour tickets cost $12 in advance and can be purchased at Kottke’s or the Arts Center. Tickets can also be purchased for $15 on the day of the tour to be given a list of participating gardens. Proceeds from the Secret Garden Tour go to the Arts Center.
Durben emphasized that although the garden tour can be an excellent way to meet and learn from local gardeners, attendees need not have green thumbs to enjoy visiting them.
“It’s a wonderful way to enjoy nature,” he said.
Robert and Ladonna Borwege, who have attended the Secret Garden Tour since they moved to Owatonna 15 years ago, open their garden this year for the first time. It’s been on Robert’s bucket list for sometime, he explained, although it sure is a lot of work.
“We consider ourselves caretakers of God’s creation,” Ladonna said.
The Borweges’ garden is as sprawling and complex as it is unexpected — almost none of it can be seen from the street. Inside, they have distinct sections, including a straw bale garden, an experimental garden, and a raised bed garden which Robert installed so that Ladonna, who had her knee replaced nine years ago, didn’t have to bend down.
There is a startling variety of produce being grown in their garden: potatoes, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, peppers, carrots, beets, broccoli and even pumpkins which are still a fraction of their mature size. The Borweges give away much of what they grow to neighbors and the local food shelf.
“We are organic gardeners, so we love the freshness,” Ladonna explained.
Walking through the garden, at one point, she looked over at her plants along the gate and gasped.
“This is our nemesis,” she said, pointing to a Japanese beetle on a leaf that had holes cut into it. “They are so bad,” she said, shaking her head.
The Borweges have other surprises as well, including a particular crabapple tree which is the only species of apple native to North America.
After indoor events and activities became dangerous during the pandemic, Robert said, lots of people became interested in gardening, but still haven’t quite figured out where to start. One of the draws of the Secret Garden Tour is to show what can be done with a personal garden.
For the Borweges, who are lifelong gardeners, they tend their garden because they love being outdoors. Robert even claims that people who garden regularly live longer.
“They say it’s actually very calming for the spirit,” Ladonna added.