Three new assault cases, two that involved months of ongoing investigation, were introduced in Steele County Court prior to the end of the year, according to court records.
Michael John McClatchey, 47, of Owatonna was formally charged on Dec. 28 with two felony counts of third-degree assault for an incident dating back to July.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department investigated the report of an assault on July 29, where a victim at the Owatonna Emergency Room stated his leg was broken during an attack. The victim told officers they were asked to meet McClatchey and another individual at McClatchey’s Owatonna residence in the middle of the night where the victim was then forced to strip naked to ensure he was not wearing a wire. According to the victim’s statement, McClatchey and the other individual were demanding the victim owed them money. After being hit in the face with brass knuckles, the victim said he blacked out and woke up to find his leg broken.
Medical records show the victim sustained a break of the bone in more than two places of the tibia and fibula.
In October, the victim gave investigators a supplemental statement that McClatchey had bragged about the assault during his time in the Steele County Detention Center for unrelated charges, according to the report. Screenshots were also obtained by law enforcement that allegedly show McClatchey admitting to hitting the victim during the assault and that the victim’s leg “happened to break” when the victim fell down.
Bail without conditions was set for McClatchey at $150,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 25.
McClatchey was recently charged in May with first-degree meth possession conspiracy and aiding and abetting first-degree meth possession in Steele County after months of investigation by the South Central Drug Task Force.
Leo Rivera Gaxiola, 41, of Owatonna was formally charged on Dec. 30 second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third degree assault, both felonies, for an incident dating back to October.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department responded on Oct. 31 to a report of a caller stating they had been assaulted and was injured. Dispatch advised officers the victim had left the scene and officers located them at an intersection. Officers reported the victim sustained several visible injuries and the front driver’s side window was shattered with glass all over the inside of the vehicle and on the victim.
The victim was being assaulted in their home by two other male suspects when Gaxiola came over and shattered a window with a bat and then hit the victim with the same bat several times as the victim tried to escape. After transporting the victim to the hospital, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and observed signs of a disturbance including blood on the floor and a large pile of broken window glass, according to court documents.
Medical records later showed the victim sustained a nondisplaced fracture of the left forearm and a laceration on the nose that required stitches.
Gaxiola told officers he had not spoken to the victim or been to the victim’s house the day of the assault.
A court appearance for Gaxiola is scheduled for Feb. 11. Gaxiola is also facing fifth-degree assault and property damage charges, both misdemeanors.
Robert Martinez, 37, of Owatonna was charged on Dec. 28 with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats, both felonies, for an incident that occurred on Dec. 25. Martinez is also being charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was dispatched to a local residence for a report of an assault at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 25. The victim told officers Martinez was drunk and attacked them, threatening to kill them with a knife. The victim said they were unaware why Martinez was attacking them, but that Martinez was known to be violent and they believed the threats and felt afraid for their life.
A witness on the scene said they heard shouting and fighting coming from the basement during the time of the assault, according to the report. The witness said they observed the victim locking themselves in a bathroom while Martinez held a knife and said they were going to stab the victim.
When Martinez returned to the residence, officers reported a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. According to court documents, Martinez was verbally aggressive and indicated he wanted to fight the officers and kicked an officer in the leg and chest. When officers arrested Martinez and transported him to the Steele County Detention Center, the report shows Martinez began kicking at officers as he was being removed from the squad car.
Bail without conditions was set for Martinez at $150,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Martinez had previously been convicted in Steele County for felony assault of a correctional officer in 2013 and felony assault of a peace officer in 2012. He has also been convicted in Steele County for felony-level stalking in 2012 and for making terroristic threats in 2008, also a felony.