Weather Alert

...POTENT WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE AREA THROUGH FRIDAY... .After the first round of wintry precipitation, many locations will see a lull until snow redevelops later this evening. The main impacts will be tonight through Friday morning, when the majority of the snow will fall. This is also when areas in western and south central Minnesota will have northerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with blizzard conditions developing. A Blizzard Warning is in effect through Friday afternoon from western through south central Minnesota, particularly along and west of a line from Alexandria to Litchfield to Glencoe to Le Center to Owatonna. These areas can expect snowfall ranging from 4 to 6 inches in west central Minnesota to 7 to 9 inches in southern Minnesota, along with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect south of the Twin Cities along the Interstate 35 corridor to Faribault through Friday afternoon. Snow amounts of 7 to 10 inches can be expected through Friday afternoon along with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning and to the north of the Winter Storm Warning, essentially much of central and east central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and continuing through western Wisconsin through Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will generally range from 3 to 6 inches, although isolated locations may see receive 7 to 8 inches over a prolonged 36 hour period. Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, but conditions should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The main impacts will be to travel. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sibley, Blue Earth, Faribault and Nicollet Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&