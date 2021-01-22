Brianne Ulrich didn’t like to play the piano as a child, but now a doctorate in piano performance is in her future.
With her fingers flying over the keys, Ulrich’s talent has earned recognition from the Minnesota Music Teachers Association, Music Teachers National Association and Young Artist World Piano Festival. Her gift has made her the recipient of this year’s Silvan Durben Legacy Continuing Education Scholarship.
The Owatonna native is a junior at University of Northwestern-St. Paul, pursuing a degree in piano performance. The 20-year-old has been playing piano since she was nine and teaching piano for eight years. She also plays and teaches violin, but says piano is her passion.
“To teach you have to be able to perform in order to equip your students with the tools they need to learn their craft and also perform,” Ulrich said.
Her future plans involve pursuing both a master’s degree and doctorate in piano performance with the hopes of becoming a professor and performing as a soloist and with other musicians on the side.
Her passion for playing wasn’t always evident, in fact she said she really didn’t like the piano at first. Ulrich’s mom, a piano teacher herself, began providing short weekly lessons. It took about five months before Ulrich enjoyed playing. Soon she was reading music with speed and cycling through her mom’s piano books. It became clear she had a talent and would need an advanced teacher. So she began making the hour and 20 minute drive to the Twin Cities every week to take lessons from her new piano teacher for the next eight or nine years.
Since then, she has appeared as a soloist at the Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra, Cannon Valley Symphony Orchestra, Owatonna Symphony Orchestra and the Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra, among other performances. Recently she attended the Northern Lights Music Festival where she studied under distinguished teachers and performed with great musicians from across the country. It was a great learning experience, she said. She hopes to have a recital this spring, but that depends on the pandemic’s status.
Despite her performance degree, she said she still gets nervous when on stage. For Ulrich, the anxiety is tolerable, even motivating at times.
“It’s mainly been about just learning how to put that nervous energy into my performance rather than letting that energy control my performance in a negative way,” Ulrich said.
The classically trained pianist was attracted to teaching because she loves helping students figure out what they love about their instrument. While she is supposed to teach her students all the technical skills, it’s witnessing her students’ progress and excitement when they accomplish a piece that really keeps her coming back. Ulrich finds student progress, sharing her love for music and constantly learning as some of the most rewarding parts of her musical career.
She said there are two dimensions to her performances, on one hand she is trying to interpret how the composer wanted the piece to be played and the piece’s historical or emotional setting when written. The other aspect includes a more personal touch.
“When it comes time to perform, I’m able to kind of dig down into what the piece means to me and the emotions and feelings and the character that I feel inside when I’m playing,” she said. “Once I kind of figure out what that is, I really try to latch onto that so that whatever I’m feeling is being portrayed to the audience listening.”
Ulrich says she is overjoyed and grateful for the scholarship and will use it to further her career in music. The Silvan Durben scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship which supports Steele County high school graduates who are majoring in the arts and already have at a minimum of one semester worth of postsecondary credits in an accredited program.
“It means a lot to me that it’s a scholarship in Silvan’s name because he is such a proponent of the arts and has always been so supportive of me and my musical career,” Ulrich said.