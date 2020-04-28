St. Mary’s School teachers missing their students lined up off of Cedar Avenue Monday night, welcoming students and their families for a SMS Family Cruise Through. There was a steady flow of cars from 6-7 p.m., according to the school’s marketing and enrollment coordinator, Lynsey Hullopeter. The positive messages from students and staff, she said were a solid reminder that “we’re in it together.”
St. Mary's students, staff get 'together' with family cruise
- Suzanne Rook
