St Mary.jpg

(Photos courtesy of Lynsey Hullopeter)

St. Mary’s School teachers missing their students lined up off of Cedar Avenue Monday night, welcoming students and their families for a SMS Family Cruise Through. There was a steady flow of cars from 6-7 p.m., according to the school’s marketing and enrollment coordinator, Lynsey Hullopeter. The positive messages from students and staff, she said were a solid reminder that “we’re in it together.”

St Mary3.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Lynsey Hullopeter)
St Mary2.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Lynsey Hullopeter)
Load comments