The man charged with the 2019 murder of the toddler found in a ditch outside of Blooming Prairie has pleaded guilty to murdering the child’s mother, according to court records.
Dariaz Lewis Higgins, 37, of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County District Court on April 20. He was originally scheduled to have a jury trial begin on Thursday.
With his plea, Higgins admitted to the shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and injuring her friend outside a Milwaukee apartment building on March 11, 2019. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 26.
Higgins shared a child with Robinson, who he has been charged with her murder in Mower County Court. Two-year-old Noelani Robinson’s body was found wrapped in a blanket on March 15, 2019 by an off-duty public works employee on Highway 218 just outside of Blooming Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, Higgins told investigators that he had been with the toddler at a motel in Austin when she fell off the toilet and died. Higgins then said he wrapped her in blankets and left her on the motel room floor by the bed for a couple of days before putting her in a vehicle and putting her body in a ditch on March 10.
Higgins reportedly told officers he knew she had been dead for a couple of days and that he “could not travel with her.”
An autopsy on Noelani revealed she died from non-accidental blunt force trauma. The report shows the child suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head, brain hemorrhages, and multiple blunt force injuries to her extremities.
The autopsy lists the cause of Noelani’s death as blunt force trauma to her head. The report lists that death did not match Higgins’ version of events.
Higgins has not entered a plea in the Mower County case.