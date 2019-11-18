WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A suspect in the slaying of an Owatonna man whose body was found in West Virginia has confessed in a letter to court officials.
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Kentucky, said in a letter dated Nov. 4, that he participated in the killing of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Owatonna, who was the boyfriend of one of his daughters.
In the letter, McClure, a registered sex offender, provided detail about how McGuire, known as “Bamma,” was hit in the head, injected with methamphetamine and strangled.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph in West Virginia reports that McClure said that his daughter Amanda McClure, 31, was the ringleader of the slaying, though he says he does not know the motive for the crime.
“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” Larry McClure wrote, then alleged that his daughter was spending McGuire’s monthly Social Security checks.
Amanda McClure, who was romantically involved with McGuire, and Larry McClure have been charged with murder, as has Anna Marie Chodhary, 32, another daughter of Larry McClure.
The Daily Telegraph also reports that Larry McClure wrote that he didn’t want to waste the taxpayers’ money on a trial or hurt the members of his or McGuire’s families.
“All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health. I will never live to see the parole board in (15) years anyway and that is OK,” he wrote.
In a preliminary hearing for Choudhary earlier this month, a West Virginia state trooper testified that McGuire’s body had been found in September after a disclosure by Larry McClure, who had been jailed at the time for a sex offender registry violation. McGuire had been missing since February.
The trooper testified that Larry McClure told jailors in West Virginia that he wanted to speak to someone regarding a murder. After speaking with an officer, law enforcement officials went to a residence where they found McGuire’s body buried in a shallow grave.
Larry McClure concluded his letter to the court by saying, “I just want it over. NO TRIAL NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL. It is hard for the State of WV to fight against itself because I plead guilty/no contest.”
A criminal complaint says nearly four weeks after the slaying, Larry and Amanda McClure married each other. West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said additional charges could be filed.