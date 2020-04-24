After pouring stripes of paint along the center of her canvas — using a paper cup — Owatonna Arts Center instructor Nizhoni Walter takes another popular at-home item, a hair dryer, and uses it to heat up and explode the colors across her background.
While the video focuses on her paint-pouring process, Walter also pops down into view for a minute to smile and wave at her audience, some of whom may have taken her classes at the Arts Center in the past. While these in-person events are cancelled for the time being, Walter and her colleagues have been posting short techniques and inspiration on a new Facebook event page run by the Owatonna Arts Center.
Called “Art Focus,” the forum was initiated by Education Coordinator Karly Ohnstad late last month as a way for both fellow instructors and members of the public to share their methods and creations during the pandemic.
“Certain classes and events have had to be cancelled, and a lot of people aren’t able to go to some of their favorite places around town,” Ohnstad said, of the impetus for launching the online community. “This event is meant to serve as an inspirational, educational and sharing moment until we can all go back to sharing our favorite spaces again.”
Marking Art Focus as an event page, under the umbrella of the Owatonna Arts Center on Facebook, was meant to replicate the feel of a class or a moment to come together. Currently, it’s scheduled daily through the beginning of May, coinciding with the duration of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order for all non-essential businesses and activities.
“Everyone is kind of waiting to see when certain things may reopen, and our schedule is based on that,” Ohnstad said.
As with other organizations that have put new structures in place to respond to the pandemic, she added that Art Focus could be more permanent.
“I think we may also keep the event going even after things open up, as a space for Owatonna Arts Center instructional videos and as a sharing space online,” she said.
Ohnstad also emphasized that any type of art is welcome and that people don’t necessarily need to think of themselves as “artists” to post.
“Let’s say, you’re an aunt and you do an art project with your niece or nephew. Maybe you’re a ‘do-it-yourselfer’ and you decided to paint your walls, you can share that. Maybe you’re gardening and your flowers are coming into bloom and you’re an amateur photographer — you can take a picture and share that,” she added. “This is just about trying to brighten people’s spirits and share with each other.”
The fact that what people post and share can fit into a looser definition of art — with the goal being to foster positive connection — meshes with the arts center’s mission even when the doors are open, according to Ohnstad.
“We have a long history in the community as a venue for celebration,” she said.
What Creative Director Silvan Durben calls “Owatonna’s living room,” the gallery and event space is used frequently to host meetings, concerts, fundraisers and more. While these all take place in an artistic environment, they’re not all centered around the fine arts — like the interactions that might take place in the comments of “Art Focus.”
For now, Ohnstad added that there’s no set goal for the amount of traffic or the number of posts, wanting to instead just be available — a sort of constantly-expanding gallery wall for online visitors to scroll through and maybe gain ideas from.
“It’s not about over-involvement, it’s just about being there. It’s available,” she said.
Since the beginning of the month, Walter has shared multiple examples of abstract, paint-pouring techniques. As a self-titled “amateur watercolorist,” Ohnstad has also posted short clips of different methods in the medium, and fellow instructor Steven Schmidt has shared some of his finished paintings.
Community members have also been able to comment and post, and Ohnstad encouraged anyone and everyone to share what they’re working on — images and videos can be submitted directly on the Art Focus page.
“This is our way to be involved as a community. It’s a simple way, you don’t have to be an artist or instructor to participate,” said Ohnstad. “Any type of art is welcome.”