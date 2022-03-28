Two years into the worst public health crisis in a century, falling COVID case counts are helping area hospitals to finally see a path toward a new normal — even as they remain on their toes about potential new COVID variants.
As the Omicron surge subsides, COVID positive test rates and hospitalizations have fallen to some of their lowest rates since the pandemic began. However, experts are concerned that the virus could be starting to make a comeback in the form of the BA.2 “Stealth” variant.
Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health did report about twice as many COVID cases as the previous week. Analysis of Twin Cities wastewater released by the Met Council backs up those numbers and shows BA.2 becoming the dominant variant.
For now though, the lighter COVID case counts offer local hospitals a chance to breathe after what has been a stressful two years. In addition to struggling to meet the needs of COVID and non-COVID patients alike, many have struggled with workforce and financial challenges.
According to a report released earlier this month by the Minnesota Department of Health, net hospital income declined by 25% from 2019 to 2020. A significant increase in pandemic-related public funding masked a larger decrease in operating revenues; without it, most Minnesota hospitals would have outright gone into the red.
A December report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development puts the health care sector’s workforce challenges into stark relief. According to the report, there were nearly 40,000 job vacancies in health care as of the second quarter of 2021.
Those 40,000 vacancies represented, not only 1 in 5 total job openings in the state, but the largest number of health care vacancies ever reported. Michael Johnston, the President of Owatonna Hospital and District One Hospital in Faribault, said that the industry is one of several hit especially hard by the “Great Resignation.”
“For us, the biggest challenge has been staffing,” he said. “It’s been very difficult at times, but fortunately we have resilient staff and they have stepped up.”
Because of how United States health care is funded, hospitals lost huge amounts of money when they were unable to perform elective surgeries during the pandemic. Johnston’s Allina, for example, lost a stunning $40 million per week during a seven-week period in 2020 when it could not perform elective surgeries.
Johnston said that the pandemic proved an incredibly intense learning experience, forcing hospitals to quickly make rapid adjustments. With hospitals so overwhelmed by the number of COVID patients during peaks, Northfield Hospital and Clinics’s Steve Underdahl said that smaller community hospitals, like his, were forced to take on a bigger load.
“Typically, we transfer patients who need specialized care to the hospital best suited to the level of care they need,” Underdahl said in a statement. “But these hospitals often had no room; they simply couldn’t take transfers. So community hospitals like ours cared for more patients, and sicker patients, than we normally would.”
Underdahl said that, during the Omicron surge, the hospital’s Emergency Department saw record numbers of patients. For now, those numbers have subsided, but he indicated that the hospital is prepared should BA.2 or another variant gain more traction in the Spring or Summer.
With its incredibly large, diverse patient base, Mayo Clinic proved resilient throughout the pandemic. Dr. Jennifer Horn, the regional chair of clinical practice for Southeast Minnesota, said that Mayo staff consistently stepped up to ensure that all patient needs would be met.
Although Mayo has dropped all service restrictions at this point, Horn emphasized the virus’s unpredictability. Should case counts begin to rise again, she said that staff have now learned a great deal about how to adjust in a smooth but rapid manner.
“We’re ready to ramp back up; we’ve done it two or three times now,” she said.
Still, with close to 70% of Minnesotans vaccinated and treatments continuing to be developed, the hope is that COVID will soon be more of an “endemic” rather than a pandemic. Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter, said that, with case counts especially low in the St. Peter area, it seems to be only a matter of time.
“We’ve definitely had lower numbers,” she said. “Things are really moving back to normal.”