Onlookers came out to Rice Lake Street East to witness a controlled burn by the Owatonna Fire Department on Saturday. The training took place at the old Naas home that was sold to the city as a part of the property purchase agreement that allowed for the Daikin Soccer Complex to be built alongside the residential property. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

Distinct clouds of thick black smoke rose over the city throughout most of the day on Saturday, and while the Owatonna Fire Department was there in full force there were a few elements missing from the typical house fire: sirens and panic.

After the city acquired the old Naas home on Rice Lake Street East as a part of the purchase the led to the construction of the Daikin Soccer Complex, the former residence opened up a unique opportunity for the police and fire departments.

“When we have vacant buildings that are going to be torn down for future development or any other reason, we like to make them available for training to police and firefighters,” said Troy Klecker, the Community Development director for the city. “Sometimes there are restrictions because there are very few scenarios that lend themselves to safely do a training in town, but this was the perfect situation because the house sat by itself without any immediate neighbors.”

After the home was utilized by the Owatonna Police Department’s SWAT team for drills and procedure practice, the Fire Department took over and began running routine training including search and rescue, pulling hose and setting up ladders. Things really got interesting when firefighters set the house on fire.

Four new Owatonna firefighters and three new Ellendale firefighters were able to meet one of their final state requirements for certification at the controlled burn on Saturday. Firefighters must take part in a level 1 and level 2 burn before become certified and coming of the probationary period with their department. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

“Doing a house burn like that is crucial, it’s really invaluable to our training,” said Ryan Seykora, the department's assistant training coordinator who headed up the training Saturday. “In our training sessions, we try to duplicate what you would actually encounter on a call, and you just can’t really do that without there being an actual fire.”

For other training, Seykora said they use fog machines to fill up a room and reduce visibility for the firefighters, training them to rely on their other senses and communication. Though those trainings are important, Seykora said it does not compare to the actually effects of a fire, what is required to put it out, and a variety of basic things that could easily be overlooked in a typical classroom setting.

“From the camaraderie and team building to the education, the benefits of a controlled burn are endless,” Seykora said. “In this COVID era, where training dollars and opportunities are both limited, to have a unique opportunity like this is priceless.”

Ryan Seykora, far right, with the Owatonna Fire Department talks through the next steps of the controlled burn with firefighters on Saturday. The burn begins by setting fires in different areas of the house to give realistic scenarios to the firefighters and ends with a fire started in the basement to burn the structure to the ground. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

Aside from fine-tuning skills of veteran firefighters, Seykora said the Saturday burn allowed them to fill a final state requirement needed for certification for nine total firefighters – four in Owatonna and three in Ellendale. He said firefighters are required to take part in live burns as a part of the state requirements to become certified, allowing them to better understand the growth of a fire and put their classroom training to the test.

“You can’t fully understand or appreciated what scenarios you may encounter until you encounter them, but these burns really activate all the knowledge and education you’ve gained once your visibility goes,” Seykora said. “You just can’t duplicate these things in the classroom, so trying to get out and get some hands on experience is really crucial for our continued growth as a department.”

Also on the property was a shed in the backyard, which the fire department was instructed to burn down per the city's request. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

Aside from the skills training, Seykora said the live burns are just as important for the overall morale and culture in the department and among the group.

“When you attend these trainings and show dedication and desire to improve yourself, it makes people more confident to go into a call with you,” he said. “There’s a level of trust that gets built for everybody.”

The final element to the burn training Seykora said is a bit more subtle, but pays off greatly in the long run. As the crowd of onlookers continued to grow throughout the day, beginning at 7 a.m. and tapering off around 3:30 p.m., Seykora said the public perception of who the firefighters are and what they do is vital to their ongoing recruitment.

“Something like this is fascinating for people to watch, seeing a house burn down isn’t something that happens every day,” Seykora said, adding that he mailed out more than 100 letters to the nearby neighborhoods to let them know about the burn in advance. “The number of onlookers we had helps create that positive attitude about what we do for the community, and we need that perception. When we have a successful training like we had, it goes a long way to building some confidence in the community.”

The former Naas house took more than four hours to completely burn to the ground during a controlled burn that provided ample training opportunities for the Owatonna Fire Department on Saturday. Prior to igniting the final fire, the fire department was able to extinguish several small fires throughout the house. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

Other than the vibrant orange flames licking the side of the house, the most notable sight in the area on Saturday was the small children whose face lit up as the firefighters geared up and battled the fire. Seykora said if they planted a small seed in one of those kids about going into the fire service, then they've truly done their job.

Once the property is cleaned up, Klecker said the long-term plan is to use the site as additional park space. Eventually, the city hopes to put additional parking for the neighboring soccer complex and a pavilion in the area. 

