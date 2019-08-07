OWATONNA — Neighborhoods throughout the city hosted annual Night to Unite block parties on Tuesday to bring the community together with public safety agencies in the area.
The national event that is designed to build and foster community bonds between citizens, businesses, and public safety organizations such as the Owatonna Police Department, Night to Unite includes block parties and neighborhood gatherings that allow residents a chance to talk with members of law enforcement in a low-stress setting.
“We are so busy doing our job that we don’t normally have a chance to have a conversation with people,” said Owatonna Officer Valerie Satre who has participated in Night to Unite for the last three years. “This is an opportunity to let people get to know us and see that we’re just like them.”
Nearly 40 neighborhood parties were held in recognition of Night to Unite, which is largely designed to heighten crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. For some of the parties, however, the night was predominately used to let the community know that everyone is welcome.
Stacy Burton decided that she wanted to take on the task of hosting a Night to Unite party, though not in the typical sense of a “block party.” As a member of Associated Church in Owatonna, Burton said that the congregation had been looking for ways to become more involved in the community.
“Talking to the neighbors in the area they let us know that there used to be block parties, but they stopped,” Burton said, adding that most of the neighbors to the church expressed a desire to start the block parties up again. “We figured we could take advantage of the Night to Unite and bring us all together again.”
It was the first year that Associated Church hosted a Night to Unite event, but Burton said she couldn’t have been happier with the turnout as the area outside the front doors of the church filled with guests within the first 30 minutes of the party kicking off. According to Burton, the entire congregation, roughly 100 neighbors, and members of the Al-Rahmah Mosque were invited to the event.
“We want everyone to feel welcomed in our community,” Burton said. With the instant success of the party at Associated Church, resulting in one of the largest turnouts for the night, Burton is certain that it will become an annual tradition for the church.
Of course, one of the most crucial components of the party included the welcoming of Officer Satre and her colleagues.
“The law enforcement are the good guys and part of our community,” Burton asserted. “We care about them and we want to make sure they know that.”
Satre was more than happy to attend the party at the church, stating that it was one of a handful of gatherings she would be attending that night. Between chatting with the adults and passing out stickers and bracelets to the kids, Satre said that Night to Unite is one of her favorite shifts.
“Sometimes the kids are a little shy with us at first, but usually the moment we take out the stickers they warm right up,” Satre laughed. “And of course the squad car is always a hit. Everyone likes sounding the sirens. We have just as many adults climb in there as we do children.”
Members of the Owatonna Fire Department and local EMTs also made appearances to the various parties throughout Owatonna. The parties included food, music, yard games, and various activities for patrons of all ages.