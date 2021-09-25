Despite the night largely being filled with laughter, there were a couple emotional moments, as the Moonlighters Exchange Club honored their police officer of the year.
Detective Christian Berg with the Owatonna Police Department quickly wiped away a couple loose tears, as he dedicated his award to his grandfather, Duane Edwardson, who sat proudly in the crowd with a grin permanently plastered on his face.
“Growing up was kind of tough. My dad wasn’t around that much, and my grandparents really stepped up and did a lot for me,” Berg said during the ceremony Thursday night at the Owatonna VFW. “My grandpa … he really took the place in showing me how to be a man and teaching me a lot of life lessons.”
Berg lives in Owatonna with his wife, Jenna, and their children Caleb and Norah. Born and raised in Owatonna, he joined the Owatonna Explorers in high school — a program designed to provide young men and women interested in law enforcement careers with accurate career information, experience in the field and hands-on training.
Following graduation in 2004, Berg attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and received his bachelor of science in law enforcement in 2008.
That same year, Berg was hired at the Waseca Police Department, where he remained until 2010, when he was hired as an officer in Willmar, Minnesota. Berg returned to Owatonna in 2011 when he was hired on as a patrol officer and investigator. In 2016, he was assigned to the detective bureau, where he remains today.
Chief Keith Hiller said Berg is the “go-to” investigator because of his work ethic, leadership and overall approach to the community.
“I value his commitment to the city of Owatonna,” Hiller said. “He is a progressive and collaborative professional — he greets challenged and opportunities with a sense of genuine appreciation for advancing the organization. His goal is for the state of inclusion to become routine in our lives and the workplace.”
Berg is also currently assigned to the Minnesota Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation Task Force and is the local liaison for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This has allowed him to gain experience in a vast amount of different and challenging cases, from murder-for-hire investigations to stopping an offender in California looking to purchase a child in Minnesota.
“There is not a set of facts or a crime that Christian isn’t willing to investigate,” Hiller said.
Keynote speaker of the event was Annette Duncan, Exchange Club member and president of the United Way of Steele County. Duncan said Berg — as well as many others in the room that night — were truly samurais, calling on the true definition of a samurai as “one who is a servant.”
“I am truly inspired by the concept of ‘servant leadership,’” Duncan said. “I look around the room, and I know that I am surrounded by individuals that live and breathe by the philosophy of servant leadership every day.”
Though Berg jokes about there not being any “good candidates” for the award this year, he expressed love, compassion and respect for his colleagues.
“I am very proud of being from Owatonna and proud of working for our Police Department and proud of every partner I’ve ever had,” Berg said. “When I say that I love my co-workers, I truly mean it; they are family to me.”