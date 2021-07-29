Steele County is moving on from an incident that brought First Amendment rights into question following the flying of a politically charged flag in Medford.
According to Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh, the Steele County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly flying a profanity-laced, anti-Biden flag at their residence was not disciplined following the April incident.
In early April, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele received several calls regarding a flag flying in a yard next to a Medford school bus stop and with a Steele County Sheriff’s Office squad car parked in the driveway underneath the flag. The flag stated “(Expletive) Biden and (expletive) you for voting for him.” The flag was removed from the home a few hours after it was first reported to the sheriff.
“It was an unwise decision that was rectified,” Thiele said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office’s workplace polices and code of conduct, employees are prohibited from using “speech or expression that, while not made pursuant to an official duty, is significantly linked to or related to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and tends to compromise or damage the mission, function, reputation or professionalism of the Steele County Sheriff’s Office or its employees.”
Despite the policy, University of Minnesota Law Professor David Schultz said the fact that the department is a public employer complicates the type of disciplinary action that could be taken against the deputy. The fact that Steele County deputies are unionized also limits disciplinary action that can be taken, Schultz said, but union negotiations could provide disciplinary action plans that simplify the employer’s options as well.
This particular flag has gained public attention throughout the nation, with various people flying it outside of their homes — including one residence in Steele County’s community of Bixby — and upsetting neighbors for its profanity. Though some people may consider the flag offensive and publicly indecent, Schultz said that it is protected by the First Amendment.
“Courts are always going to err on the side of you can say what you want to say,” Schultz said, citing two landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions that set a precedent for interpreting the First Amendment.
“After these two cases, you’ve got a pretty proud leeway in your private life to say what you want,” said Schultz, an expert in First Amendment law. “When it comes to your private life, and especially in this case where it was displayed on private property, while it can be distasteful and maybe not a good thing to do, at the end of the day the First Amendment will protect it.”