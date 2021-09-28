Nearly every facet of the country took a massive hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses in various industries have been struggling to recover, specifically tourism and hospitality. According to survey findings by Explore Minnesota, the rate of recovery in the tourism and hospitality industry varies by region, but shows the recovery rate in southern Minnesota is slower.
During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the nation was shutting down, the cities in Steele and Rice counties took action. Owatonna and Faribault quickly established a page on their respective chamber websites that was updated daily with links to resources and grant opportunities for state and federal programs to help businesses stay afloat.
Less than one third of businesses across southern Minnesota have reported seeing their revenue exceed levels they’d seen before the pandemic, and early all businesses across the various sectors surveyed reported they are experiencing less demand than previous years.
Businesses in Owatonna, Faribault and Northfield, however, have reported seeing increases in their respective lodging tax revenue.
According to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, the lodging tax applies to rentals of less than 30 days such as a hotel, motel or resort. A city may also apply the tax on municipal campgrounds. While 5% of the proceeds of the tax can be applied to administrative costs, the remaining percentage must be used in funding the local bureau for tourism.
Local impact
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said that travel is recovering, although not as quickly as he would have hoped. The four main sectors of tourism for Owatonna are events, group tours, conventions and meetings, and leisure travel. He reported that group tours as well as meetings and conventions have been the slowest to come back. This mainly is due to the fact that many meetings have gone virtual or have indefinitely been postponed.
As far as leisure travel is concerned, Meier said the chamber is still placing emphasis on events and activities while ensuring safety is always the standard but ensuring masks and hand sanitizer is readily available. He anticipates seeing a shift for the better in the coming months and hopes to see revenue numbers closer to that of previous years.
"As a whole, I think we have positioned ourselves to be prepared for what the future holds," Meier said. "We are excited to see what the addition of the Courtyard Hotel will mean for tourism in Owatonna."
While the chamber continues to market tourism, Karen Pehrson, the director of conventions and tourism for the Owatonna Chamber, said in the last three months the lodging tax and occupancy has increased significantly since the pandemic and anticipates this continuing to stay on the rise — especially with a new hotel coming downtown.
“Downtown is the core of Owatonna,” Perhson said. “Having a large flag hotel like the Courtyard will bring a lot to downtown Owatonna, especially when talking about evening activities.”
Trying to get ahead
Up in Faribault, businesses and tourism may slowly be recovering, but city leaders feel confident heading into 2022.
“We’re seeing better numbers than last year,” said Nort Johnson, president of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “Not quite up to pre-pandemic levels, but we’ve had difficulty justifying spending money on tourism marketing with the restrictions and not knowing if we’d be able to deliver on the experience we promised.”
“We sent out notices and were manning the phones to make sure members and non-members got connected to the resources they were qualified to get,” he continued, discussing the different ways the chamber tried to help local businesses stay ahead during the pandemic. “We really wanted to provide that moral support and encourage folks to do what they could to support the local businesses such as buying extra gift cards or supporting from an e-commerce perspective.”
The Faribault Chamber also partnered with Met Con and Ace Hardware to make and bottle hand sanitizer to distribute to all of the local businesses as well as some outside of Faribault because there was a surplus of bottles. Plenty of bottles were sent to local group homes as well as out of town shelters for women.
“We took a 'boots on the ground' approach and did everything that we could do,” Johnson said. “We tried to lead by example and encourage everyone to be supportive while staying within the means of the mandates and restrictions that were in place.”
Building back up
Northfield has also seen an increase in their lodging tax steadily increasing. Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Peterson said the summer numbers are comparable to 2018 and 2019.
“It has helped us to have the two colleges here,” Peterson said. “A lot of prospective students and their families came to check things out, and then when it comes time to move in and for school related events we see a big influx of people.”
Peterson said everyone initially thought the pandemic was going to last two weeks — but then two weeks turned to four weeks and four weeks turned into months, and the city of Northfield jumped into action. The chamber and city knew keeping cash flowing for local businesses was essential to their survival, so the chamber created a gift-card e-commerce store so community members could buy gift cards to restaurants and local retailers who didn’t have online selling abilities.
They also provided an online way to purchase chamber bucks to be used at businesses that were chamber members. The city and chamber also worked with multiple development authorities to create a grant for food and retail businesses to provide e-commerce options on their websites.
Many businesses took advantage of this grant and they were able to give more than $10,000 to get businesses set up with online purchasing options.
“We took action right away and took on those expenses so those businesses kept cash coming in,” Peterson said. “We sold over $13,000 worth of gift cards to local businesses and $68,000 worth of chamber bucks. It was so great to see all of that money staying in the community and how supportive everyone was of each other.”
Two parklets were also build and put on the 300 and 400 blocks of Division Street in Northfield to allow restaurants to have outdoor seating. According to Peterson, businesses owners and residents alike thoroughly enjoy them. They will be removed at the first snowfall, but the plan is to bring them back each spring because they have been such a success.