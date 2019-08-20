MEDORD — Medford could soon have a digital sign to help spread various messages and news about the school district to the community.
Kevin Babcock, principal of Medford’s high school, has been collecting quotes from vendors, and, during Monday’s school board meeting, he recommended Midwest Sign Company, based in Owatonna. The board empowered Babcock to negotiate with the company, and, pending those discussions, a sign could be installed by Oct. 1.
The Midwest Sign quote came in at about $37,000. The LED sign would be similar to the one outside Owatonna High School.
The company can combine Medford’s order with other signs being shipped from Las Vegas, saving the district roughly $1,500, Babcock said. The sign, which can be controlled remotely from anywhere, would be double-sided, about eight feet wide, and roughly 4.5 feet tall.
The district has considered an LED sign for the past handful of years, but only recently have costs dropped enough to make it cost-effective, said Jackie Berg, chairwoman of the school board. “I can’t see any reason not to do it, now.”
“We discussed (this) four or five years ago, and it was very expensive,” but “we probably need some sort of exterior advertising,” Mark Ristau, Medford’s superintendent, said last month when the board discussed the matter of an LED billboard. “We really don’t have anything.”
Also Monday:
• The board set a special election to fill out the rest of Anne Hemann’s term. Hemann moved out of the district earlier this summer, and John Anhorn was appointed to replace her in June.
Anhorn is the only candidate who filed for the seat, and the term lasts “two more years,” Ristau said. The election will be Nov. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Medford City Hall.
• This year represents “the least amount of turnover in a long time” for high school staff, Babcock said Monday. The secondary school has only a few new teachers, and Monday’s orientation for them was “phenomenal.”
• Medford’s elementary and secondary schools will partner with the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton district for professional development Wednesday and “throw some ideas out there,” he said. Furthermore, “top-notch speaker” Willow Sweeney will discuss living above and below the line during a workshop this month.
Sweeney has spoken in Owatonna Public Schools numerous times, and, back in 2016, she explained that being above the line is when one’s brain is working effectively and efficiently, while below the line is when the brain is muddled and negative.
Naturally, no one can be above the line all the time, but the key is to know it, she said. “Think about your thinking, because we have the ability to change our thinking.”
It’s pivotal to live above the line, making trips below the line mere visits, she added. “Good mental health has to be worked toward and exercised.”
Josh Carlson, principal of Medford’s elementary school, has seen Sweeney present multiple times, and he’s excited for her to spend several hours with Medford’s staff.
“She does a really nice job,” he said. “She’s very engaging and brings a positive message.”
• Elementary teachers and staff members are also spending a pair of half-days on data mining to better understand assessment results, Carlson said. Additionally, they have a half-day of professional development scheduled on the school’s new reading intervention program, PRESS.
• Currently, Medford’s enrollment stands at 936 students, “close to an all-time high,” Ristau said. Of course, “that won’t be the final number Oct. 1, but we will definitely be up.”
Medford’s enrollment has increased dramatically in the past two decades, from fewer than 600 in 2000 to more than 900 now, Ristau said. “We’re up 353 kids in 19 years.”
There are numerous possible explanations, but Medford can offer some opportunities for students that aren’t as readily available in larger districts, he said. The “smaller setting can be attractive.”
• Ristau was also satisfied with the final figures for technology purchases and sales for 2019-2020, including buying Chromebooks and selling iPads.
The district budgeted $211,000, but the actual cost was $191,000, he said. Selling 471 iPads fetched an additional $30,000.
Medford’s next scheduled school board meeting is Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.